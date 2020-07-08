Gold price today: Yellow metal retreat from highs; buy on dips for a target of Rs 49,000

India's August gold futures were trading flat with a negative bias on July 8 but experts say investors should use the dip to buy for a target of Rs 49,000-49,200 per 10 gm.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading lower by 0.20 percent at Rs 48,700 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. July futures for silver were trading 0.26 percent lower at Rs 50,072 per kg.

International gold gave the much-awaited breakout above $1,800 per troy ounce and closed with more than 1 percent gain at $1,809.90 per troy ounce the previous day. Silver also gained around 1 percent and closed at $18.70 per troy ounce.

On MCX, gold closed at record highs on July 7 with more than 1 percent gain at around 48,800 levels. Silver also gained around 1 percent and settled around 50,200.

Both the precious metals got support from the weakness in global equities, fear of a second phase of lockdowns in most of the countries due to rising coronavirus infections and downbeat US economic optimism data, say experts.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain firm and any downside correction in the prices will be an opportunity to buy again. Gold will have support at $1,792 per troy ounce /INR 48330, if it sustains above $1,814 per troy ounce /INR 48,830, it could extend gains towards $1,828-1,842 per troy ounce /INR 49000-49220 levels,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Silver is also having a strong support at $18.40 per troy ounce /INR 49500 level. If it sustains above $18.70/INR 50220 could extend the gains towards $18.88-19.10 per troy ounce /INR 50800-51150 levels,” he said.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance securities

International spot gold and silver surged on Julu 7 amid rising cases of coronavirus and doubts about the health of the global economy.

Both gold and silver witnessed a classic case of the market allowing some early profit-taking, clearing out some short-term participants then buying the dip to take prices higher.

Domestic bullion could start flat on July 8, tracking a subdued start in the international markets.

Technically, MCX Gold August contract bounced back from 48,101 levels and gave a closed above 48,700, indicating that the bullish trend will continue. However, volatility will keep prices in the 48,100-48,900 range.

On MCX, September silver had a positive session where it crossed above 50,000 levels and made a high of 50,260, indicating that the positive momentum will continue above 49,900. Support is at 49,700-48,080 levels. Resistance is at 50,600-51,020 levels.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Comex gold traded moderately lower near $1805/oz after a rally to fresh 2011 highs on July 7, recovery in the US dollar index was weighing on gold prices. However, supporting the price is the increasing concern about virus risks, downbeat growth outlook, choppiness in global equity markets, and ETF inflows.

After days of consolidation, gold retested the $1,800-level but is still struggling to build on the gains. A sustained rise will come only if equity market correction intensifies.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.