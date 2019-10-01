Gold price today: Yellow metal rebounds on fall in equities, rupee's weakness

Gold prices rebounded in futures trade on October 1 as strong selloff in equities made investors rush to safe-haven assets.

Rupee's fall against the US dollar also gave a leg up to gold prices. Around 1445 hours, rupee was trading 20 paise lower at 71.07 per dollar.

The yellow metal's December futures traded at Rs 37,042 per 10 gram, up by Rs 129 or 0.35 percent on the MCX at 1455 hours IST.

In the previous session, gold prices slipped to a seven-week low and broke the crucial support of $1,492 and made a low of $1,472 at Comex division. At MCX, after breaching a support of Rs 37,800 per 10 gram, the metal crashed and tested a low of Rs 37,280.

Gold and Silver prices crashed in the previous session as the dollar index, the basket of six major currencies, reached a fresh high of the year. Dollar index crossed 99 for the first time this year and triggered the sell button for both precious metals.

Silver prices also rebounded after testing five-week low at Rs 43,975 per kg.

Silver December futures traded at Rs 44,469 per kg on the MCX, up by Rs 350 or 0.79 percent at 1455 hours IST.