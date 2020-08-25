Gold price today: Yellow metal rangebound; support seen at Rs 50,800-50,500

Gold prices rose marginally in India on August 25 despite a muted trend in international spot prices that edged lower on a stronger US dollar and hopes of a coronavirus treatment.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading higher by 0.17 percent at Rs 51,358 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. September silver futures were trading at Rs 66,030 per kg, up 0.7 percent.

The dollar index held firm near a more than one-week high hit last week, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, a Reuters report said.

On the domestic front, experts are of the view that the yellow metal, which broke below 51,500, could retest Rs 50,800-50,500 if the selling pressure continued. On the higher side, resistance is placed at Rs 51,800.

Gold and silver slipped in the international markets around 0.50 percent ahead of Jackson Hole symposium on August 27. Gold settled at $1,939.20 per troy ounce and silver at $26.61 per troy ounce.

On MCX, both the precious metals crashed as rupee made strong gains. Gold slipped around 1.50 percent to settle at Rs 51,260, silver slipped around 2.50 percent to end at Rs 65,300.

“News of coronavirus vaccine gave impetus to global equity markets, investors risk appetite also resumed and they started moving to riskier assets again. Global equities zoomed and triggered selling pressure in precious metals. Rupee also gained 1 percent and reached a five-month high, pushing both the precious metals lower in the domestic market,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

Gold breached $1,950 per troy ounce and could test $1,922-1,910, with $1,955 as major resistance. On MCX, gold breached crucial support of 51,500 and could test 50,800-50,500 levels, with 51,800 acting as a major resistance on a closing basis, he said.

Jain added that silver breached $26.90 and could test $26.20-25.80, with $27.20 acting as major resistance.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold and silver ended lower on August 24 as optimism over the US health regulator's authorisation of a COVID-19 treatment lifted Wall Street stocks to record highs.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of blood plasma while a report said that the Trump administration may fast-track a vaccine candidate.

Domestic bullion and index futures could trade flat-to-lower on August 25, tracking weak overseas prices.

Technically, MCX Gold October traded in the 51160-52232 range, where it ended with more than 1 percent losses and trade below 51,200 would continue downside movement.

In addition, volatility can keep prices in the 50,300-51,400 range. Resistance holds at 51,300-51,500 and support is at 50,800-50,300 levels.

