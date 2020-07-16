Gold price today: Yellow metal rangebound; crucial support at Rs 48,700-48,900

India’s August gold futures were trading in a narrow range with a negative bias on July 16 following muted trend in the international spot prices.

Experts, however, say uncertainty over the global economy due to the coronavirus outbreak and the weakness in the dollar will continue to support precious metals.

Traders can look at buying the dip towards 48,900-48,700 levels. On the upside, a close above Rs 49,220 can take gold towards 49440-49600.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading lower by 0.04 percent at Rs 49,137 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. September futures for silver were trading 0.13 percent lower at Rs 52,990 per kg.

Gold and silver settled mixed on July 15. Gold was flat at $1,813.80 per troy ounce and silver gained around 1 percent to settle at $19.76 per troy ounce.

Due to strength in the rupee, mixed trend was observed in both the precious metals at MCX. Gold settled with some weakness at around 49,100 levels, while silver gained around 0.50 percent to touch 52,950.

“Both the precious metals got support from the weakness in the dollar index as it slipped below 96 levels. Uncertainty over the global economy due to the pandemic, rising coronavirus cases, and weakness in the dollar index will continue to support precious metals. We expect prices of both the precious metals remain firm,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“If gold holds above $1,814 per troy ounce/Rs 49,220, it can test $1,830-1,844 /49,440-49,600 levels. $1,784 per troy ounce /Rs 48,770 will act as major support for gold on a closing basis,” he said.

Jain added that move on both sides is expected amid positive news on the COVID-19 vaccine but the overall trend is positive and any decline in the prices will be the opportunity to buy.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International bullion ended July 14 on a higher note due to a weak dollar. Upside remained limited as global stock markets rose on optimism over a possible coronavirus vaccine, keeping a cap on the price rise.

International bullion prices started lower on July 16 in Asian trade as equity markets looked to extend gains supported by vaccine hopes.

Technically, LBMA spot gold traded in $1,802-$1,815 range, where it ended on a positive note at around $1,810. Upside momentum will continue above $1,800 up to $1,813-$1,825 levels. Support is placed at $1,790-$1,784.

Technically, MCX August gold contract had a volatile session in the 48914-49270 range, where it did not manage to cross its all-time high level of Rs 49,348. However, it bounced back from 48,900, indicating that the bulls are active at lower levels. Resistance holds at 49,340-49,550 level and support at 48,900-48,750 levels.

MCX September silver made a high of Rs 53,137, where prices bounced back from 52,435. Prices are likely to trade with upside momentum in the 51,900-53,300 range in the coming session.

