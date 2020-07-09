Gold price today: Yellow metal rangebound; buy on dips as long as 48,800 holds

Yellow metal eased and turned rangebound on July 9, tracking a muted trend in the international spot prices. The trend remains to be on the upside as long as the yellow metal hold 48,800 levels, while a close above 49,200 could take it towards 49,400 levels.

International Gold prices eased from a near nine-year high scaled in the previous session as hopes of an economic recovery lifted risk-on sentiment, though losses were capped by worries over rising coronavirus cases across the globe, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold fell to $1,806.30, after rising to its highest level since September 2011 at $1,817.71 on July 8.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading higher by 0.01 percent at Rs 49,166 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. July futures for silver were trading 0.25 percent higher at Rs 51,510 per kg.

Gold and silver extended gains on the previous day amid a spike in coronavirus cases and weakness in the dollar index supported the trend in both the precious metals.

Gold gained around 0.75 percent and settled at $1820.60 per troy ounce and silver gained around 2.50 percent to settle at $19.16 per troy ounce. On MCX, gold settled at around 49,150 and silver at 51,300 levels.

“Gold and silver after breaching crucial resistance of $1,800 and $18.55 per troy ounce respectively, continue to be in the uptrend. Gold also got support from the latest world gold council report that Gold ETF investment reached record highs in June amid safe-haven buying due to rapidly increasing coronavirus cases,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Gold is having a strong support at $1,796 per troy ounce /Rs 48,800 on a closing basis. If it sustains above $1,822 /Rs 49,220, it can extend gains towards $1,833-1,842 per troy ounce /Rs 49,400-49,580 levels.”

Jain further added that the overall trend for both the metals was positive and the buy-on-dip strategy would work until it gives closing below crucial support levels.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance securities

International spot bullion surged higher on July 8 amid rising cases of coronavirus in the US and expectations of further stimulus by the Fed or government. A weak dollar also helped bullion prices.

Technically, LBMA GOLD Spot hit a strong rally in the previous session, where it made a high of $1817.85 level with an increase in volume activity. Moreover, it gave a close above $1,800, indicating a strong bullish momentum up to $1,820-$1,836 level. The support is placed at $1803-$1788 levels.

Domestic bullion can start flat to higher on July 9, tracking a slightly positive start in the international markets.

Technically, the MCX August gold contract hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 49,348 in the previous session, where it entered an uncharted territory. However, volatility will continue to keep prices either upside to marginal sideways momentum. Resistance holds at 49,299-49,530 level and support is at 49,022-48,850 levels.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Comex gold traded mixed near $1,820 after a 0.6 percent gain on July 8 when it hit 2011 highs. Supporting gold price is rising virus risks, US-China tensions, ETF inflows, continuing stimulus measures, and weakness in the US dollar.

However, stability in equity markets has kept a check on the upside. Gold has regained momentum with a break above $1,800 and may continue to trade higher unless the virus situation shows some improvement.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.