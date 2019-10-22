Gold price today: Yellow metal rangebound as trade deal hopes fuel risk appetite

Gold prices declined in domestic futures trade on October 22 as progress in trade talks between the Washington and Beijing lifted risk-on sentiment.

Gold December futures fell marginally by Rs 26 to Rs 37,864 per 10 gram at 0940 hrs. In the global market, Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,482.41 per ounce.

The US President Donald Trump said on Monday that US-China trade talks were making progress, adding to a comment he made on Friday that a trade deal will be signed by the time the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings that take place in Chile on November 16-17, said a Reuters report.

Spot Gold prices hit $1,480 on Monday in the international market after a positive remark from the US President Donald Trump on trade talks with China.

Positive remarks on trade talk and possibility of scraping Chinese tariffs to be levied from December pushed S&P 500 at new high and eased safe-haven buying in gold, suggest experts.

Experts are of the view that Gold and Silver prices are likely to remain under pressure, and any bounce towards 38,000 could be used to create short positions.

“Prices at the domestic market slipped below Rs 38,000 and tested its crucial support of Rs 37,880. We expect gold prices remain in pressure as US-China trade talk is in a good direction,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities, told Moneycontrol.