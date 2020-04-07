Gold price today: Yellow metal rallies over 3%; 45,350 may act as resistance

Gold prices in India surged more than 3 percent in futures market on April 7, as concerns about the economic fallout of the coronavirus on the global economy continued to fuel the safe-haven demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading higher by 1,543, or 3.5 percent, at Rs 45,265 per 10 gram at 0912 hours. Silver futures gained 5 percent to Rs 43,308 per kg.

Gold reclaimed crucial levels in a single trading session but experts say there could be some resistance around Rs 45,350-45,850 levels.

On the daily chart, gold prices traded positive. “International gold cracked the $1,700 ceiling on Monday as global anxiety over the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on economies and inflation widened,” said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency), LKP Securities.

“Major moving average such as 20, 50, 100-day EMAs are suggesting positive trades. Overall, the trend remains positive till the time 39,500 holds on a closing basis but volatile sessions will be seen. For the day, 45350-45850 will act as resistance, whereas 45,000-44,700 as supports,” he said.

Technicals:

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst from Reliance Securities

International gold spot has given a breakout above Falling Trend line with the increase in volume activities, which indicate northward momentum up to $1,663-$1,690 level.

Moreover, on an hourly chart, there is a breakout of Rising Channel formation where prices are trading above 21 as well as 50 Hourly Moving Averages, indicating a positive trend in the counter.

However, $1,635-$1,620 holds strong support where upside $1,663-$1,680 will act as resistance, which also suggests gold may trade in the $1,640-$1,670 range in the coming session.

MCX Gold June had sustain above Rs 43,500 after giving a gap-up open in the previous session, indicating a positive trend to continue up to 43,900-44,300 levels. Any breakdown below 43,450 can take prices to Rs 43,200-42,800 levels where upside resistance is at 44,300-44,700 levels.

Intraday strategy: Gold June Buy in the range of R 43,900-43,920 with Rs 43,700 as stop loss and target of Rs 44,500 levels.

Gold will continue with a bullish outlook as large-scale quantitative easing programmes from various central banks are likely to boost prices. Investor demand for safe havens amid ongoing fears of the global health crisis has lifted the demand of the commodity. However, a strong dollar and moderate physical demand may limit major gains in the counter.

Technical Outlook (London spot): Rallies are likely to continue as long as prices stay above $1,606. The next upside hurdles are seen at $16.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.