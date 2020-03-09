Gold price today: Yellow metal rallies over 1% on virus fears; could head towards 46K

Indian Gold April futures rallied over 1 percent on March 9 tracking gains in the international market amid coronavirus fears and a plunge in crude oil hammered equities and sent investors scurrying for safe havens.

Spot gold rose 1.5 percent to $1,699.20 per ounce, having touched its highest since December 2012 at $1,702.45 earlier in the session, Reuters reported.

Asian equities sank as investors fled to bonds to hedge the economic shock of the coronavirus, and oil plunged of more than 20 percent after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price, the report added.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold contracts were trading higher by Rs 511, or 1.16 percent, at Rs 44,669 per 10 gram at 09:20 hrs.

Gold gained around 7 percent last week and this was the biggest weekly gain in gold in the last 11 years, and the rally could well continue and investors should use the dip to buy, suggest experts. India Gold could well head towards 46,000 levels per 10 gm.

Gold and silver prices gained around 7 percent last week due to global equities melting down on fear of coronavirus. US 10 year bond yields slipped to record lows and slipped below 1 percent.

Rupee also tumbled and reached to record lows due to coronavirus and Yes Bank fiasco. Gold prices inched closer to $1,700 per troy ounce and around 45,000 levels.

“Looking to the global financial crisis, fear of coronavirus, weakness in rupee and pressure in global equities both the precious metals remain positive next week. Any price correction from record levels towards $1,640/INR 43,300 for gold and $17/INR 46,800 for silver will be again buying opportunity,” Manoj Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities told Moneycontrol.

“We expect gold prices could test $1735 /INR 46200 in next week. Silver prices are also expected to test $17.70-18 / INR 48800-49200 levels. The overall trend is still positive and buy on dip strategy will work for both the precious metals,” he said.

Trading Strategy:

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency), LKP Securities

On the daily chart, Gold traded volatile on Monday breaking previous high on MCX, Gold prices jumped past the $1,700 per ounce level for the first time since late 2012 on Monday, as a widening coronavirus outbreak and a plunge in crude oil hammered equities and sent investors scurrying for safe havens.

The major moving average such as 20, 50, 100-EMA is suggesting strong positive momentum for Gold. The overall trend remains positive.

RSI & MACD are signalling trend to be strong. For the day 44,600-44,850 will act as resistance levels whereas 44,450-44,250 as supports.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.