Gold price today: Yellow metal rallies nearly 1%; deploy buy on dips strategy

Indian Gold MCX December Futures rose nearly 1 percent on October 9 and traded comfortably above 50,550 levels. Experts are of the view that investors can deploy buy on dips strategy as long as Gold trades above Rs 50,220 per 10 gm.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold contracts were trading higher by 0.82 percent at Rs 50,588 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. December silver futures were trading 1.7 percent higher at Rs 61,560 per kg.

Gold and silver settled on a mixed note in the international markets on Thursday. Gold settled at $1895.10 per troy ounce with a gain of 0.23 percent and silver settled at $23.88 per troy ounce with a loss of 0.17 percent.

Despite the strength in the rupee both the precious metals are settled on a positive note in the domestic market. Gold settled at 50175 per 10 gram while Silver settled at 60519 per one kilogram.

Higher than expected unemployment claims support gold prices and raise the hopes for US stimulus. The dollar index traded in the range with negative bias amid uncertainty on US elections and second economic stimulus, suggest experts.

“We expect downbeat unemployment claims data and weakness in the dollar index could continue to support both the precious metals prices at lower levels. Gold is expected to hold a support level of $1884 per troy ounce and could test $1908-1920 per troy ounce again,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, gold is expected to hold on to its crucial support of 49920 and if it sustains above 50220, Gold could test 50380-50500 levels again. At MCX, silver is expected to hold its support levels of 59500 and if it sustains above 60600 could test 61300-61900 levels again. Buy on dip strategy will work in both the precious metals in today's session,” he said.

Track live gold price her

Trading strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International bullion ended Thursday with marginal gains supported by uncertainty about the U.S. presidential election and bets on fresh stimulus.

Capping bullion's upside, Wall Street's main indexes rose to a one-month high as U.S. President Donald Trump's comments raised hopes for fresh fiscal stimulus.

U.S. data on Thursday showed fewer Americans filed new claims for jobless benefits last week, but the number remained high and supported bullion.

Domestic gold and silver ended with gains on Thursday, tracking overseas prices. Domestic bullion could trade higher this Friday morning, tracking the international prices.

Technically, MCX Gold December traded in a narrow range of 49900-50400 indicating sideways to marginal downside momentum in coming sessions. Below 50200 will continue downside pressure upto 49900-49650 levels. Resistance is at 50400-50600 levels.

MCX Silver December has retreated from 61500 levels where it made a low near 60000 levels. Prices are likely to trade in a narrow range of 59500-61600 levels.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.