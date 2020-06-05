Gold price today: Yellow metal pares gains, likely to find support at 46,300-45,900

India Gold August Futures pared early gains on June 5 and turned negative tracking muted trend seen in the international spot prices. Experts feel that the yellow metal is likely to remain volatile, and the immediate support is placed at Rs 46,300-45,900 per 10 gm.

On MCX, June gold contracts were trading lower by 0.69 percent at Rs 46,373 per 10 gram at 09:20 hours. Silver July futures were trading 0.84 percent lower at Rs 48,402 per kg.

Bullion rebounded on Thursday as the dollar continued its downward momentum as dismal US trade data overshadowed slightly upbeat labour market numbers and optimism about an economic rebound.

“International bullion prices have started flat this Friday morning in Asian trade ahead of the non-farm payroll data due tonight. Weak US Dollar kept downside limited. Technically, LBMA GOLD Spot have bounced back from $1690 levels and had a positive session where prices are ended above $1710 level,” Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol.

“MCX Gold August contract traded on a positive note where it has sustained well above 45900 levels giving close above 46600 levels indicating a positive breath in the counter up to 47200 levels,” he said.

Iyer further added that price could hold resistance near 46970-47260-48060 levels where downside 46300-45900-45000 will act as support.

Track live gold price here