Gold price today: Yellow metal near 46K; buy on dips for a target of Rs 46,100 per 10 gm

Gold prices in India rose on May 12, tracking positive trends in international spot prices as a stronger dollar countered fears of a new wave of coronavirus infections in many countries.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading higher by 0.33 percent at Rs 45,930 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. Silver futures were trading 0.3 percent higher at Rs 43,395 per kg.

Equity markets were trading in the red amid growing investor worries about a second wave of infections after Wuhan, the Chinese city where the pandemic originated, reported its first new cases since its lockdown was lifted, said a Reuters report.

Experts are of the view that gold is likely to remain volatile but investors could use dips to buy as the immediate target for the yellow metal is around 46,100 per 10 gm.

Gold and silver prices plunged on May 11 after strong gains were seen in the US dollar index. But, gold future at Comex division held on to its crucial support of $1,692 per troy ounce and silver also hold support levels of $15.50 per troy ounce.

“At MCX, due to weakness in the rupee, both precious metals settled almost flat. Fear of extending lockdown in India, widening fiscal deficit, and pressure in domestic equity pushed the rupee lower. Despite gains in dollar index, both the precious metals are holding support levels at Comex division,” Manoj Jain, an independent market expert told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile today. Gold is expected to trade in the range of 45,500-46,100. Silver is expected to trade in the range of 42,500-43,600. Buy on dip strategy will work in both the precious metals,” he said.

Trading Strategy:

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst from Reliance Securities

Precious metals ended lower on May 11 and started weaker on May 12 in Asian trade as the US dollar rebounded supported by safe-haven appeal for the currency.

Technically, LBMA spot gold started to trade below $1,700 where breakdown below $1,682 will take prices to $1,660 in the coming sessions. Meanwhile, $1,712 will remain an immediate resistance.

MCX Gold June prices are intact to trade in a tight range, with marginal downside pressure and is expected to trade in a range of Rs 45,450-Rs 45,950.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

Comex gold trades almost flat near $1,698/oz after a 0.9% decline on May 11. Weighing on price is gains in the US dollar on the back of safe-haven buying as worries of the second wave of infections rose with rising cases in countries like Germany and South Korea.

ETF outflows also showed some profit taking by investors. Gold continues to trade in a broad range near $1,700/oz amid lack of major triggers. However, buying interest may emerge at lower levels as global growth concerns may force central banks to continue with additional measures.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Sr. Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities Ltd

On the daily chart, international gold prices were steady in early Asian trade after two straight sessions of fall, as a stronger dollar countered fears of a new wave of infections.

Major moving averages 20, 50, 100-day EMAs are suggesting basing move can be witnessed. Overall, the trend remains positive till the time 39500 holds on a closing basis but some profit booking with volatile sessions will be seen.

A flat opening can be witnessed on May 12. For the day, 45,875-46,100 will act as resistance whereas 45,650-45,450 as supports.

