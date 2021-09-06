Gold Price Today: Yellow metal may remain choppy, traders can book profits at higher levels

Representative image

Gold was trading in the red in Indian markets in the morning session on September 7, while silver was marginally up.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading 0.16 percent down at Rs 47,446 for 10 grams at 0924 hours. September silver futures were up 0.08 percent at Rs 65,262 a kilogram.

In the week gone by, gold declined marginally in last week to settle at Rs 47,487 per 10 gram on a stronger rupee, with foreign banks selling the dollar and buoyant equity markets.

In the international market, gold advanced more than 1 percent to its highest in two and a half months as a slower-than-expected US jobs growth in August drove the dollar lower, casting doubts on the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline.

US payroll data released on September 3 was weaker than that for the previous month due to the recent spike in Covid cases.

On Comex, gold gained more than 1 percent, while silver gained more than 4 percent. The dollar measured against the basket of six major currencies slipped over 0.15 percent.

The buying momentum may continue on September 6 as gold may test its immediate resistance of Rs 47,900 while silver may test its 50-EMA resistance of Rs 66,400, said Tarang Bansal, Research analyst at Swastika.

Technical indicators

Ravindra Rao,CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold was trading marginally lower near $1,829 an ounce after a 1.2 percent gain in the previous session. Gold eased as the dollar paused after last week’s decline. Weaker investor interest, as evident from ETF outflows, also weighed on prices.

Disappointing US jobs report, persisting virus risks, China’s regulatory crackdown and tensions in Afghanistan supported the price.

Gold may witness choppy trade amid mixed factors, however, general weakness in the dollar may continue to support the metal.

Amit Khare, AVP-Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities

Gold and silver prices were higher in midday US trading on September 3. Gold and silver prices surged earlier in the session after the US Labor Department said that 235,000 jobs were created in August, significantly missing expectations.

The August job report is a game-changer. October gold futures were trading down $4.15 at $1,829.55, while December Comex silver was trading up $0.018 at $24.82 an ounce.

We may see some profit booking on September 7 at higher levels in gold and silver as per the technical chart. The momentum indicator RSI is also pointing to the same. Traders are advised to book full profit on the buy side and create fresh short positions in gold and silver. Traders should also focus on these important technical levels:

October gold closing price: Rs 47,524 | Support 1- 47,200 | Support 2-46,900 | Resistance 1-47,850 and Resistance 2-48,150.

December Silver closing price: Rs 65,209 | Support 1- 64,500 | Support 2-63,900 | Resistance 1-66,000 | Resistance 2-66,500.

Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor

Gold prices surged on low job data and were on the verge of breaking out the key resistance range of $1,835-$1,845/oz.

The tepid job data count clearly indicates that the economic growth on consumer demand has taken a few steps back and the Delta variant is roiling global economies. The overall outlook and setup are positive for September 7 and market participants are advised to follow key pivotal levels

Key level for Gold August Contract – 47386Buy zone above – 47375 for the target of 47737-47950

Sell zone below – 47375 for the target of 47200-47040

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.