Gold price today: Yellow metal likely to remain volatile ahead of Christmas holidays

Gold prices slipped in the Indian market but remained above Rs 50,100 on December 24, tracking a muted trend in international spot prices.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts were trading lower by 0.05 percent at Rs 50,122 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. March silver was trading 0.04 percent higher at Rs 67,600 per kilogram.

Both the metals can remain volatile ahead of the Christmas weekend but gold should find support near Rs 49,900 while silver can be bought on a dip towards Rs 66,600, experts said.

Gold and silver bounced back on December 23 amid the risk of a US government shutdown and better than expected US durable goods data. The metals settled on a positive note in the international markets. February gold futures contract settled at $1,878.10 per troy ounce while March silver contract settled at $25.92 per troy ounce.

At home, February gold settled at rs 50,149 per 10 gram and March silver at Rs 67,576 a kilogram.

The dollar index slumped and supported prices of both the metals at lower levels, experts said. Bullion prices also get support from better than expected US' durable goods orders data.

“We expect both the precious metals remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the long weekend due to the Christmas holidays. Gold is having support at $1,866-1,855 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,892-1,900 per troy ounce,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“Silver has support at $25.55-25.20 per troy ounce and resistance at $26.20-26.60 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold has support at Rs 49,920-49,700 levels and the resistance is placed at Rs 50,330-50,600 levels. Silver has support at Rs 66,800-66,100 levels and resistance at Rs 68,200-69,100 levels,” he said.

Jain suggests buying gold on dips at around Rs 49,900 with the stop loss of Rs 49,660 and a target of Rs 49,500. Silver is a buy at around Rs 66,600 with a stop loss of Rs 65,800 and a target of Rs 68,500.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities

International gold and silver prices rose on December 23, tracking weakness in the dollar.

Domestic gold and silver ended with gains, tracking firm overseas prices. The dollar fell after as risk appetite rose on the expectation of a Brexit trade deal between the UK and the European Union.

Domestic bullion could trade flat on December 24, tracking international prices.

Technically, MCX February gold resumed above 65-Daily Moving Average at 50030 levels, above which it could see a positive session up to 50,350-50500 levels. Support is at Rs 50,050-49,900 levels.

MCX March silver holds support at Rs 66,200 above which it will continue its bullish momentum, where downside support is at 66900-65800 levels. Resistance is at 68200-68700 levels.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

Comex gold was trading marginally higher near $1,881 after gaining 0.4 percent the previous day. Gold was trading higher supported by the weakness in the dollar amid mixed US economic data and reduced safe-haven buying.

Also, supporting price is rising virus cases and hopes of an eventual US stimulus deal. However, weighing on price is weaker investor interest and continuing progress on the vaccine front.

Gold may remain choppy amid mixed cues, however, an up move may come only once the US finalises the stimulus deal.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.