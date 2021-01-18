Gold price today: Yellow metal lacklustre as a strong dollar weighs heavy

Gold was lacklustre in the domestic market in the early trade on January 18, mirroring a muted global trend. In the global markets, gold prices declined due to the rise in the US dollar.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts were trading lower by 0.07 percent at Rs 48,668 for 10 grams at 0950 hours.

Gold prices slumped to Rs 48,702 per 10 gram in the previous trading session on January 15, as participants increased their short position as seen by the open interest. The precious metal ended with a loss of Rs 116 or 0.24 percent for the week.

The bullion price was pressured by gains in the dollar, rising bond yields, strong US Industrial Production, and rising inflation expectations.

Gold and silver prices showed strong volatility in the previous week and the yellow metal slipped in three of the five trading sessions on the MCX.

The dollar index gained 0.84 percent and breached the crucial resistance of 90.40 on a weekly closing basis and pushed both gold and silver lower.

The market was worried about higher personal and corporate taxation under the Biden administration due to COVID-19 and lingering uncertainty ahead of the US change of presidential power this week, Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart, said.

However, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated last week that interest rates will remain unchanged until 2023. During a question and answer session at Princeton University, Powell said he expected a strong US economic recovery beginning later in 2021 and that inflation levels could rise.

"The inflation trade has been in the spotlight early this year, as evidenced by rallying commodity markets like the grains, crude oil, copper and others. The rise in the inflation and further stimulus could support prices of both the precious metals but strength in the dollar index limits gain," Jain said.

He expects both precious metals to remain volatile ahead of the change of guard in the United States. Biden will be sworn in as the president on January 20.

"Gold is having support at $1,808-1,792 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,844-1,858 per troy ounce and silver is having support at $24.50-24.20 per troy ounce and resistance at $25.20-25.55 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold is having support at Rs 48,440-48,220 and resistance at 48,920-49,200 levels; silver is having support at Rs 64,100-63,400 and resistance at Rs 65,500-66,100 levels," Jain said.

He suggested selling gold on rise around Rs 48,920, with the stop loss at Rs 49,330 for a target of Rs 48,100 and selling silver around Rs 65,500 with the stop loss of Rs 66,600 for a target of Rs 63,000.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.