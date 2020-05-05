Gold price today: Yellow metal is likely to consolidate in 45,500-46,000 range

India Gold June futures ease slightly on May 5 as fresh trade tussle between US and China flag trade war concerns all over again. Experts feel that volatility is here to stay and mild consolidation is likely in the range of 45,400-46,000 levels.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading lower by 0.76 percent at Rs 45,460 per 10 gram at 09:10 hours. Silver futures were trading 0.3 percent lower at Rs 41,122 per kg.

“Gold and silver show a mixed trend on Monday. Gold gained while silver prices slipped in international as well as domestic market. Due to downbeat US factory orders, data and weaknesses in global equities gold show strength but silver prices slipped amid pressure on industrial commodities after fresh trade tussle between US and China,” Manoj Jain, an independent market expert told Moneycontrol.

“Gold future closed near resistance levels of $1714/INR 45920. We expect gold prices remain volatile due to volatility in global financial markets. Gold is expected to trade in the range of 45550-46200,” he said.

Trading Strategy:

International bullion prices have started flat this Tuesday morning in Asian trade as the markets await fresh triggers.

Technically, LBMA GOLD SPOT continues to trade above $1700 levels with positive bias in the last session. In addition, prices hold support near $1690 in the last session indicating that bulls are giving support from lower levels.

However, $1715-$1722 will act as supply zone so prices are expected to trade in $1690-$1715 levels. MCX Gold June is trading in 'Flag Pattern' formation & has bounced from lower band near 44700 levels.

Although, it has traded on a positive note in the last session but unable to break above 46000 levels which signifies mild consolidation in a range of 45400-46000 levels.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades moderately lower near $1705/oz after a 0.7% gain yesterday. Improved risk sentiment amid more countries easing virus related restrictions is weighing on gold. However, supporting price is disappointing economic data from major economies, US-China tensions over handling of virus situation and continuing ETF inflows.

Gold has managed to hold above $1700/oz level despite mixed factors which reflects upbeat sentiment. Price may hold firm on growth concerns and loose monetary policy stance of central banks.

