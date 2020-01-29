Gold price today: Yellow metal inches lower ahead of Fed outcome; could slip below 40K

Indian Gold February futures inched lower on January 29 tracking weakness in the international market as investors took stock of the economic impact of the new coronavirus and awaited the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

Investors look forward to the US Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day. The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 132, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 5,974, said a Reuters report.

Gold and silver prices tumbled on Tuesday after strength in the dollar index and upbeat US Richmond manufacturing index and consumer confidence data.

US Richmond manufacturing index reached to 20 against expectations of negative 3 and consumer confidence rose to 131.6 against expectations of 128.2. Strong macro data pushed precious metals prices lower.

International Gold fell around 1 percent and Silver prices crashed 3 percent on Tuesday, and volatility is likely to continue on Wednesday as well. As long as Gold price trade below 40,100, a retest of 39,900-39,800 levels is possible, suggest experts.

On the MCX, gold contracts for February were trading lower by Rs 153, or 0.38 percent, at Rs 40,089 per 10 gram at 09:20 hours.

Trading Strategy:

Expert: Manoj Jain, Director & Head of Commodities, IndiaNivesh Securities

We expect prices of both the precious metals to remain volatile and if gold prices break and sustain below 40,100, it could test 39,920-39,800 levels. The upside is possible only when prices sustain above 40,330 levels.

Silver prices if sustain below 45,500, could extend fall towards 45,200-45,000 levels. The level of 45,850 is likely to act as major resistance and only prices sustain above these levels could show some strength. Both sides move expected in precious metals ahead of the Fed meeting outcome.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Sr Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency, LKP Securities Ltd

Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday after sliding 1 percent in the previous session, as investors took stock of the economic impact of the new coronavirus and awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

On the daily chart, Gold traded weak and closed in the red. Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday after sliding 1 percent in the previous session, as investors took stock of the economic impact of the new coronavirus and awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

The 20, 50, 100-Days EMA are signalling positive range bound movement ahead. But, the zone of 41000-40700 clearly is a major resistance zone which will likely act as a strong selling point.

RSI & MACD are signalling base formation. For the day 40300-40450 will act as resistance whereas 40150-39900 as supports.