Gold price today: Yellow metal holds steady, use dips to buy above Rs 49,800

Gold was trading flat in but above the important Rs 50,000 per 10 gm mark in the Indian markets on November 20, tracking a muted trend in international spot prices.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold contracts were trading higher by 0.10 percent at Rs 50,040 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. December silver futures were trading 0.4 percent higher at Rs 61,757 per kg. Experts are of the view that investors can look to buy the dips towards Rs 49,800.

Gold and silver plunged on November 19 amid hopes of COVID-19 vaccine, strength in the dollar index and upbeat US housing data. December gold futures contract settled at $1864.50 per troy ounce and silver contract settled at $24.10 per troy ounce.

Both precious metals settled on a weaker note in the domestic market as well. December gold settled at Rs 49,992 per 10 gram while silver futures settled at Rs 61,510 per kilogram.

The dollar index climbed again and crossed the 92.50-mark. Upbeat US housing data also pushed both the precious metals lower, experts said.

“Rising unemployment in the United States due to COVID-19 and coronavirus cases support precious metals at lower levels. Further stimulus talks in the United States also support gold and silver at lower levels,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect gold to hold the crucial support of $1,840 per troy ounce and silver is expected to hold key support levels of $23.70 per troy ounce on a closing basis in the Comex division. At MCX, gold has support at 49,800-49,660 and resistance at 50,200-50,400 levels,” he said.

Jain favoured buying the dip in the gold at around 49,800 with a strict stop loss of Rs 49,550 for the target of 50,200. Silver can be bought at around Rs 61,000 with a strict stop loss of Rs 60,500 and a target of Rs 61,200.

Track live gold price here

Trading strategies

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold and silver prices crashed on November 19 as the dollar edged higher and the progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes of a faster economic rebound. Domestic gold and silver crashed on tracking overseas prices.

Bullion failed to push higher despite a slightly weaker claims number. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 31,000 to a seasonally adjusted 742,000 for the week ended November 14.

Domestic bullion could trade flat on November 20, tracking a subdued start in the overseas prices. Technically, MCX December gold continues to trade below 50,200.

However, the bearish trend remains active. Resistance is at Rs 50,200-50,450 levels.

MCX December silver took support near its previous bottom at 60,500 from where it has bounced back and closed above 61,500. However, the overall trend remains bearish where 60,700-59,500 holds support and 62,300-63,000 holds resistance.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold was trading higher near $1865/oz after a 0.7 percent decline the previous day. Gold edged up after taking support near $1,850 but the price is range-bound amid mixed factors.

Rising virus cases, mixed economic data and central banks' commitment towards additional measures are supporting gold.

Vaccine progress, ETF outflows and concerns about the US fiscal stimulus deal are weighing on prices. Mixed factors may keep gold range-bound between $1,850 and 1,880.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.