Gold price today: Yellow metal holds Rs 51000; support seen at Rs 50,500-50,300

India gold futures rose higher on August 28 after falling by about 2 percent in the previous trading session tracking volatility in the international spot prices. Experts are of the view that the yellow metal is likely to remain volatile with support seen at Rs 50,300-50,500.

International gold prices steadied on Friday as worries over an economic slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic countered pressure from a jump in US Treasury yields on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s offer for more inflation tolerance, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold rose to $1,929.94 per ounce, after falling more than 1.2 percent on Thursday. Gold has fallen more than 0.5 percent so far this week, it said.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading higher by 0.3 percent at Rs 51,080 per 10 gram at 09:20 hours. September silver futures were trading at Rs 65,729 per kg, up 0.8 percent.

On expected lines, both the precious metals show extreme volatility on Thursday ahead of Fed chairman speech at Jackson Hole. Gold and silver gained during his speech but Federal Reserve new stance on dealing with inflation and focus on jobs support dollar index.

Dollar index rebounded from their lows and pushed both the precious metals lower. Gold slipped around 1.5 percent and settled at $1,932.60 per troy ounce, silver also slipped around 2 percent and settled at $27.03 per troy ounce at Comex division.

At MCX, gold slipped around 2 percent and settled around 50850 and Silver slipped around 4 percent and settled around 65000 levels.

“Despite a rising dollar index, US unemployment claims data support precious metals at lower levels. Unemployment claims are still at 1 million and quarterly GDP numbers are also showing that the economy is in deep trouble. We expect both the precious metals remain volatile and could get support at lower levels,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“Gold is having support at $1,910 on a closing basis and resistance at $1,944-1,958 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold is having support at Rs 50,330 on a closing basis and resistance at Rs 51,200-51,500 levels,” he said.

