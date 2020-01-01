Gold price today: Yellow metal holds above 39,000; Spot Gold up 18% in 2019

Indian Gold February futures slipped on January 1, but managed to hold above their crucial support at 39,000 in absence of any major cues amid New Year holiday.

International Gold outperformed equities, gaining over 18 percent in 2019, registering its best performance in 10 years.

Experts feel that Gold prices are likely to remain rangebound, and investors could use rallies to go short for a target of 38,900 in the short term.

Gold and Silver prices remained volatile on Tuesday. Spot gold closed above $1520 per troy ounce with minor gains but silver witness some profit-taking and closed around $17.80 per troy ounce.

The precious metals witnessed some volatility tracking U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweet for signing first phase trade deal with China on 15th January, both the precious metals slipped from their highs.

At MCX Gold prices closed above 39000 levels but silver slipped below 46,800. “We expect both the precious metals remain volatile till the first phase trade deal is not signed between US-china and gold expected to be hold $1500 and silver could hold $17.55 per troy ounce,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities told Moneycontrol.

“Due to holiday in an international market range-bound trade expected in both the precious metals in today's session. gold expected to be traded in the range of 38880-39200 and silver expected to be traded in the range of 46400-47100 levels,” he said.

Trading strategy:

Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities

MCX Gold February has started to move in correction mode after the rally witnessed in the last few days. This is on the back of LBMA Gold Spot which has been showing weakness near $1525 levels. Prices are likely to move in a sideways to negative action.

The 60 min chart of Gold indicates that prices have been intact in rising channel showing negative divergence which suggests loss of momentum on the upside. Hence one can follow sell on rise strategy for 1 to 2 days.

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold February Sell in the range of 39120-39150 with 39220 as stop loss and target of 38900 levels.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Sr. Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities

Gold prices touched a three-month high as the dollar weakened, and were set to mark their best year in nearly a decade on the back of U.S.-China trade uncertainties, which pressured markets and triggered fears of a possible recession

On the daily chart Gold traded flat on the back of the year-ending holiday season with little participation globally, but undertone remains bullish. A Phase I deal will be signed on 15 Jan20 which can limit the rally on upside.

Prices overall are in a positive trend market bias. Prices can be in the bullish momentum till the time they are above 38100 on a closing basis. For the day 39125-39250 will act as resistance whereas 39000-38875 as supports.