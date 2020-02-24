Gold price today: Yellow metal hits record high, crosses Rs 43,000 per 10 gm

Gold futures for April delivery hit a fresh record high of above Rs 43,000 per 10 gm on February 24, tracking gains in international spot prices and a weaker rupee.

The Indian rupee opened 24 paise lower at 71.89 per dollar on February 24 against the previous session’s 71.65.

International gold prices rose more than 2 percent to their highest in more than seven years, as a spike in coronavirus cases beyond China pushed investors to take refuge in the safe-haven metal, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold rose 1.2 percent to $1,662.37 per ounce, touching its highest since February 7, 2013 at $1,678.58 earlier in the session, it said.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, April gold contracts were trading higher by Rs370, or 0.87 percent, at Rs 43,036 per 10 gram at 0920 hours.

Gold and silver prices extend gains last week. International gold prices reached a fresh seven-year high and silver also scaled a new high. Gold and silver prices gained more than 4 percent in the domestic market during the week.

“Spreading coronavirus to other countries, fear of slower global growth, weakness in global equities, weaker-than-expected Japanese economic data and downbeat US flash manufacturing and services and PMI data support safe-haven buying in both the precious metals,” Manoj Jain, Director, India Nivesh Commodities, said.

“We expect prices of both the precious metals to remain firm this week and downside correction will be an opportunity to buy again. Gold can be bought on dip around 42,330 with a stop loss below 42,000 on a closing basis for the target of 42,800-43,000,” he said.

Trading strategy

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency), LKP Securities

On the daily chart, gold traded positive on February 21. Gold prices rose more than 2 percent on February 24 to their highest in over seven years, crossing $1660, as a spike in coronavirus cases beyond China enhanced its safe-haven appeal.

Overall the trend remains positive. RSI & MACD are signalling trend to be heavy. For the day, Rs 43,050- Rs 43,250 will act as resistance whereas Rs 42,800- Rs 42,600 as supports.

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Commodities

MCX Gold April contract is at all-time high and it has reached to an uncharted territory, which suggests prices have shifted to new zone range.

Moreover, gold continues to trade on the higher side after giving a breakout above the horizontal line, which suggests upside momentum of up to Rs 42,800- Rs 43050 levels.

LBMA Gold spot has sustained above $1,650, which suggests upside movement of up to $1,690-$1,740.

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold April buy on dips towards Rs 42,300- Rs 42,350.