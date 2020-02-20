Gold price today: Yellow metal hit a new high above Rs 41,700; buy on dips

India Gold April futures rose on February 20 to hit a new high of Rs 41,798 per 10 gm in the morning, tracking gains in the international spot price that were trading close to a seven-year peak.

International gold also saw some profit-taking as safe-haven demand took a hit after a dramatic drop in new coronavirus cases and on expectations that China will continue to shore up its economy.

China reported a drop in new cases in the province at the heart of the coronavirus outbreak. Hubei reported 349 cases on February 19 from 1,693 a day earlier and the lowest since January 25, though it was accompanied by a change in methodology, said a Reuters report.

On the domestic front, gold prices hit a fresh high. Experts advised investors to use dips to go long as the upside still remains intact.

Gold and silver prices extended gains on February 19. Gold tested $1,614 per troy ounce and silver also flirted with $18.40 per troy ounce.

At MCX, Gold reached a lifetime high at Rs 41,619 and silver also made a high of Rs 47,710.

“Despite gains in the dollar index and upbeat US PPI, core PPI and housing starts data both the precious metals are reached to fresh highs,” Manoj Jain, Director, India Nivesh Commodities told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals remain positive and buy on dips strategy still works for both the precious metals. Gold can be bought on dip around 41,400 with a stop loss of 41,180, and a target of 41,750.”

Trading strategy

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Sr. Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities

On the daily chart, gold traded positive, futures of gold hit seven-year high of above $1,600 an ounce on February 19, extending Tuesday’s first break of that level in six weeks, as equity global markets shot up in a relief rally from an easing in China’s pandemic.

Overall, the trend remains positive. RSI & MACD are signalling volatility. For the day, Rs 41,675-Rs 41,750 will act as resistance and Rs 41,500- Rs 41,350 as supports.

Expert: Hareesh V, Head of Commodity at Geojit Financial Services

Hints that the deadly virus spread is under control and aggressive policy easing measures by China to shore up the economy are likely to hit gold’s safe-haven demand.

A strong US dollar and moderate physical market activities will also influence the sentiments. Meanwhile, prevailing global economic uncertainties may limit major liquidation pressure in the counter.

Technical outlook

Immediate resistance of $1,615 needs to be cleared for the continuation of further rallies for the day. Else, may see corrective selling pressure. However, it is required to close below $1545 to negate the broad bullish expectation.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.