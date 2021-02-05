Gold price today: Yellow metal gains, sell on rise for a target of Rs 46,400

India Gold MCX April Futures were trading in the green on February 5 tracking positive trend seen in the international spot prices.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), Gold April contracts were trading higher by 0.30 percent at Rs 46,857 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. March silver futures were trading 0.6 percent higher at Rs 67,239 a kilogram.

Experts advise investors to go short on rallies for a target of 46,400 as prices are expected to remain under pressure in the short term.

Gold and silver crashed on February 4 amid strength in the dollar index, better than expected U.S. unemployment claims data, and rally in the global equities market.

Gold April futures contract settled at $1791.20 per troy ounce and Silver March futures contract settled at $26.23 per troy ounce. Both the precious metals also settled on a weaker note in the domestic markets.

The dollar climbed toward a fifth straight daily gain on Thursday on confidence in the U.S. economic outlook and the possibility that Friday’s jobs report will be stronger than expected, suggest experts.

"Global equities also rallied after strong U.S. data and better economic outlook of the U.S. economy. Gold breached long term support of $1800 per troy ounce on a daily closing basis and also slipped below 47200 in the domestic markets," Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart, told Moneycontrol.

"We expect the prices of both the precious metals remain under pressure in the short term. At MCX, Gold has support at 46400-46150 and resistance at 47000-47200 levels; silver has support at 66100-65500 and resistance at 67500-68200 levels. We suggest selling on rise in the gold around 47200 with a stop loss of 47700 for the target of 46400," he said.

Trading Strategy:

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold and silver prices ended in the red on Thursday as a rising dollar and U.S. Treasury yields eroded bullion's appeal.

Domestic gold and silver prices crashed on Thursday tracking weak overseas prices. The dollar climbed toward a fifth straight daily gain on Thursday on confidence in the U.S. economic outlook and the possibility that Friday's jobs report will be stronger than expected.

Domestic bullion could trade flat-to-marginally-lower this Friday morning, tracking a weak start in the overseas markets.

Technically, MCX Gold April breakdown below its multiple support zone near 47500 with good volume activity is indicating a strong Bearish trend in the counter. Support is at 46500-46200 & Resistance is at 46900-47200 level.

MCX Silver March holds the support of 21-Daily Moving Average which is placed at 67300 levels and above which could see sideways to bullish momentum. However, markets could remain within the range of 66000-68300 levels.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1796/oz after a sharp 2.4% decline yesterday. Gold inched up today gaining support from ETF buying, US stimulus expectations, and the loose monetary policy stance of central banks.

However, weighing on price is the recent rise in the US dollar index and bond yields on the back of improving outlook for the US economy. Vaccine progress has also pressurized gold prices.

Gold may remain under pressure until prices are below $1800/oz level and unless there is a sharp correction in the US dollar.

Hareesh V, Research Head Commodities at Geojit Financial Services.

A recovery in the US dollar and optimism over the global economy continues to hit the safe-haven demand and thus the price of gold.

Meanwhile, expectations over fiscal aid package from the US and chances of physical demand recovery due to a decline in price may restrict major downside for the day.

As prices cleared the support of $1820, short term sentiment has turned negative, but it required breaking $1765 to enter prices into a bearish zone. A direct rise above $1880 is a signal of reversal of the current momentum.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.