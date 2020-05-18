App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal gains on US-China worries, weak equity markets

MCX gold could test next resistance levels of 47800-48100 in the coming days, 46920-46600 act as major support levels.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Representative image
Representative image

India Gold June Futures rose on May 18 following positive trend seen in internal spot price which rose to its highest level since October 2012 as worries regarding the souring US-China relations and bleak U.S. economic data underpinned the safe-haven metal.

The U.S.-China "Phase 1" trade deal reached in January is not falling apart and the two countries are still working to implement it, the White House's top economic adviser said on Friday, but President Donald Trump added that he was not "thrilled" with the agreement, said a Reuters report.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading higher by 0.73 percent at Rs 47,725 per 10 gram at 09:20 hours. Silver futures were trading 3 percent higher at Rs 48,138 per kg.

Close

Gold and silver skyrocketed last week. Silver prices outperformed gold after a long time. The yellow metal rose around 2.50 percent while silver gained more than 8 percent in the international markets.

related news

At MCX, Gold gained around 3.40 percent while silver gained around 7.90 percent last week. After a downbeat US jobless claims, PPI, and Core PPI data, profit-taking is seen in the global equity markets.

“Rising conflict between US and China and US President Donald Trump's strong push on negative interest rates environment trigger safe-haven buying in precious metals. Fear is also rising for the second wave of coronavirus despite easing lockdown restrictions in many countries support bullion prices,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“We expect gold prices remain firm and could test next resistance of $1772-1788 levels in coming days, $1745-1733 act as major support at Comex division,” he said.

Jain further added that at MCX gold could test next resistance levels of 47800-48100 in the coming days, 46920-46600 act as major support levels.

Track live gold price here

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities

International bullion prices have started with a gap up trade this Monday morning in Asian trade supported by weak economic data and rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

Investment demand, unprecedented QE, and low-interest rates could continue to support prices.

LBMA GOLD Spot has given a breakout above $1750 which signifies a bullish strength in the counter. $1723 level should hold support to continue this rally upto $1795 levels.

MCX Gold June contract close above previous highs with higher volume activity suggesting prices could witness further upside movement upto 47600-47800 levels. 47000 levels should hold support.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades higher by 0.98% near $1770/oz after a 0.9% gain in the previous session. Gold is supported by choppy US dollar, global growth worries, US-China tensions, increased expectations of additional stimulus measures, and continuing ETF inflows.

After days of the range-bound movement in the $1680-1750/oz, gold has edged up and closed above $1750/oz has led to extended gains. The momentum may continue until we see significant improvement in risk sentiment.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 09:55 am

tags #COMEX #COMEX Copper fund managers #Commodities #Gold #gold price today #gold rate today #MCX GOLD

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

India supports move at WHO to seek origin of coronavirus

India supports move at WHO to seek origin of coronavirus

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.