Gold price today: Yellow metal gains but could turn volatile ahead of New Year holidays

India February Gold futures rose marginally on December 23 as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“Investors also wait for fresh developments on the Sino-US trade front. US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the United States and China would "very shortly" sign their so-called Phase One trade pact, but the market still craved for further details of the agreement,” said a Reuters report.

On the MCX, gold contracts for February were trading higher by Rs 89, or 0.23 percent, at Rs 38,080 per 10 gram at 0910 hours.

Experts are of the view that as long as Gold Futures hold above 38,050, the yellow metal could well head towards 38200, but a break below this support could trigger some profit-taking.

Gold and Silver closed on a positive note last week. Gold prices gained around 0.50 percent and Silver prices gained more than 1.50 percent in the same period.

After political uncertainty in the U.S. ahead of President Trump impeachment proceedings and weakness in rupee both the precious metals gained last week.

Gold and Silver are holding above its crucial supports of $1460 and $16.80 per troy ounce in international markets respectively, but further volatility cannot be ruled out as we approach the holiday season.

“We expect both the precious metals remain volatile this week ahead of New Year holiday season. At MCX Gold prices are expected to hold 37700 and if prices sustain above 38050, the rally could extend towards 38200 levels,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities told Moneycontrol.

“Silver prices are expected to hold $16.80 and if prices sustain above $17.20 could extend rally towards $17.55 levels. At MCX silver is expected to hold 44400 and if it sustains above 44900 could extend rally towards 45200-45500 levels,” he said.

Track live Gold price here

Trading strategy

Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities

LBMA Gold Spot has continued to trade in the narrow range near the channel resistance which is a worrisome sign. Looking at the overall trend, any move below $1470 will be a bearish sign for a move towards $1450 levels.

On the upside $1485 is the resistance. Hence, one should form the MCX Gold strategy accordingly.

MCX Gold February is struggling to break above 38130 levels and moved lower which is suggesting that downside is possible from hereon.

MACD exhibits negative divergence with sell signal, thus any move below 37950 will be a bearish sign for Gold.

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold February Sell in the range of 38,050-38,070 with 38150 as a stop loss and a target of 37,800 levels.