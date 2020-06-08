App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal gains but could face resistance above 46K

India Gold August Futures rose on June 8 despite muted trend seen in the international spot prices, but experts feel that the yellow metal could face some resistance around 46000 per 10 gm.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

India Gold August Futures rose on June 8 despite muted trend seen in the international spot prices, but experts feel that the yellow metal could face some resistance around 46,000 per 10 gm.

On MCX, June gold contracts were trading higher by 0.39 percent at Rs 45,875 per 10 gram at 09:20 hours. Silver July futures were trading 0.9 percent higher at Rs 47,771 per kg.

Gold and silver prices crashed on Friday. Gold prices slipped more than 2 percent and slipped below the crucial support of $1,692 per troy ounce in the Comex division and settled at $1,688 per troy ounce.

At MCX gold prices corrected more than 2 percent and settled below 45,800 levels. Silver prices also slipped more than 3 percent and settled below 47,500 levels.

“We expect both the precious metals remain volatile this week and selling are expected again at higher levels. Gold is expected to face stiff resistance around $1,700-1,714 per troy ounce / 46,100-46,300,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“If prices sustain below $1,684 per troy ounce /INR 45,680 could show further weakness towards $1,672-1,658 per troy ounce /INR 45,400-45,100 levels,” he said.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International bullion prices have started weak this Monday morning in Asian trade ahead as US employment numbers boosted optimism about economic recovery denting safe-haven demand.

Technically, LBMA GOLD Spot had the biggest single-day fall where prices went down up to $1,670 levels. Moreover, it has given a breakdown of Rising Channel formation indicating a downside move to continue up to $1,658-$1,643 levels. However, upside resistance holds at $1,695-$1,713 levels.

MCX Gold August contract will continue to trade in pressure up to 45,500-44,900 levels & 46,090-46,300 will act as resistance. The market will continue to trade in a range of 45,200-46,000 levels.

Technically, LBMA Silver Spot holds a support zone near $16.80-$17.00 levels where immediate resistance is at $17.63 levels. Silver might trade in a range of $17.10-$17.70 levels.


MCX Silver July contact gave a breakdown with an increase in volume activity signifies further correction below 47,000 levels where 47,900-48,200 will hold a resistance. Support is placed at 46,800 levels.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1,690/oz after a 2.6 percent decline in the previous session. Dip buying, US-China tensions, and US protests have kept price supported near $1680/oz.

Upbeat US labour data and ETF outflows have kept a check on the gains. Gold may continue to witness choppy trade as market players assess persisting risks in the form of rising virus cases, uneven economic recovery, and geopolitical issues against the prospect of economic activity picking up.

However, the general bias may be on the downside unless we see a major correction in equity markets.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 8, 2020 09:57 am

