Gold price today: Yellow metal gains as spot price hovers near 7-year peak; target seen at Rs 45,000

India Gold prices for June rose on April 15, tracking gains in the international gold prices that were trading near seven-year high hit in the previous session, as investor fears of global economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic heightened.

Spot gold was trading at $1,727.59 per ounce, having touched its highest since November 2012 at $1,746.50 in the previous session, said a Reuters report.

“The retreat from riskier assets followed the International Monetary Fund's prediction on Tuesday that the global economy may shrink by 3% in 2020 due to the virus outbreak, in the worst downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s,” it added.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading higher by 0.61 percent at Rs 46,567 per 10 gram at 0930 hours. Silver futures rose 1.4 percent to Rs 44,397 per kg.

Experts are of the view that the trend in the yellow metal is likely to stay on the upside. Hence, investors should use the dip to buy for a near term target of Rs 45,000-46,000.

Gold and silver prices gained on April 13 in the domestic market. Gold prices gained more than 2 percent and crossed the Rs 46,000 level while silver crossed Rs 43,500 at MCX.

At Comex division, gold prices went past $1,750 per troy ounce and silver prices crossed $15.50 per troy ounce on April 14 after Goldman Sachs report IMF also reduced global growth forecast.

“The dollar index also slipped from their highs and supported both the precious metals. We expect both the precious metals to remain firm and any downside correction in gold towards 46,100 will be an opportunity to buy again with a strict stop loss of 45,770 for the upside target of 46,550-46,800 levels,” Manoj Kumar Jain, an independent market expert told Moneycontrol.

“Silver can also buy on dip around 43,500 levels with strict a stop loss of 42,800 for the upside targets of 44,400-45,100. Overall, the trend of both the precious metals remain positive and buy on dip strategy will work for today's session,” he said.

Trading Strategy:

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance securities

International bullion prices hovered close to the 7-year peak made in the previous session as investor fears of global economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic increased, supporting the safe-haven appeal of the metal.

LBMA Gold spot is trading above $1,700, with an increase in volume activity indicating upside momentum is likely to drive prices to $1,760 to $1,820 levels in the coming sessions. Downside immediate support is at $17,10-$1,680.

MCX Gold entered uncharted territory on April 13 and would likely continue its upside momentum in the coming sessions.

Gold could find support near 45,800-46,000 levels and resistance for the intraday session is at 46,600-46,800 levels.

Strategy for Gold: Buy Gold June 46,200-46,220 with a stop loss at 46,000 and a target at 46,800.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst, LKP Securities

Gold has little in its path to making continuous highs in $1,700 territory, as inflation fears over epic government spending to fight the COVID-19 pandemic push more hedge seekers toward the safe haven.

On the daily chart, gold prices traded positive. Gold has little in its path to making continuous highs in Rs 46,000 territories over growing safe-haven appeal.

Major moving average 20, 50, 100-days EMA are suggesting positive trades. Overall, the trend remains positive till the time 39,500 holds on a closing basis but volatile sessions will be seen. For the day 46,450-46700 will act as resistance whereas 46,000-45,750 as supports.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.