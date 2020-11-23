Gold price today: Yellow metal gains amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The bullion metal lost Rs 2,562, or 4.68 percent, for the week on MCX as investors booked profit (Image courtesy: Reuters)

Gold was trading higher at around Rs 50,200 per 10 gm in the Indian market on November 23, tracking a positive trend in international spot prices.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold contracts were trading higher by 0.11 percent at Rs 50,266 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. December silver futures were trading 0.03 percent lower at Rs 62,139 per kg.

Prices can remain volatile but support is firmly paced at Rs 50,000 while resistance is placed at Rs 50,380-50,550 per 10 gm amid a rise in COVID cases, experts say.

The precious metals ended weaker last week in the international market. December gold futures contract settled at $1,869.75 per troy ounce with a weekly loss of 0.99 percent and silver contract settled at $24.23 per troy ounce. The two metals ended weaker in domestic markets as well.

“Despite weakness in the dollar index, rising coronavirus cases in the United States and European Union and hopes of further stimulus from the United States, both precious metals plunged last week,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“Record unwinding of $4 billion from the gold ETF holdings last week also pushed gold and silver prices lower. It was the highest ever weekly selling in the Gold ETF. Investors and traders are caught between a surge in Covid-19 infections and hopes of a vaccine.”

On MCX, gold has support at 50,000-49,800 levels and resistance at 50,380-50,550, he said. Silver has support at 61,600-60,800 and resistance at 62,800-63,500 levels. “We expect both side moves in gold and silver on Monday and traders could buy around support levels and selling on rising around resistance levels,” he said.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold and silver prices rebounded on November 20 amid short-covering and hopes of a stimulus deal. Domestic gold and silver rose on overseas prices.

US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said he and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows would be speaking with Republican congressional leaders on negotiations with Congress on more economic support.

Domestic bullion could trade flat to marginally higher on November 23 morning, tracking overseas prices. MCX December gold recovered from its early losses on November 20 and gave a positive close above 50,200, which signifies that the 49,900-49,800 level will be strong support for the counter. However, 50380-50500 will act as resistance.

MCX December silver took resistance near 62,750 and has strong support near 61,500, indicating a sideways momentum will continue in the 61700-62400 range.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities

Comex gold was trading unchanged near $1,871/oz after gaining 0.6 percent on November 20. Gold is supported by a weaker US dollar, rising virus cases in the US and Europe and hopes of additional stimulus measures amid increasing global risks.

ETF inflows also show some pick-up in buying interest. Progress on the vaccine front has, however, kept a check on the upside. Gold may remain in the $1,850-1,900 unless there are fresh cues.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.