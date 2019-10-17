App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal futures in the red on weak spot demand

Weaker US consumer data may trigger one more rate cut by the US federal reserve in the next policy meet which is positive for gold.

Nishant Kumar @Nishantopines
5 | Russia - 2207.01 (Image source: )
5 | Russia - 2207.01 (Image source: )

Gold prices fell in the early trade in the domestic futures market on October 17, as investors restricted their bets, taking cues from the spot market.

December futures for the yellow metal traded at Rs 38,170 per 10 gram, down Rs 49, or 0.13 percent, on the MCX around 0935 hours.

Gold prices slipped Rs 310 to Rs 38,334 per 10 gram in Mumbai bullion market on October 16 on a stronger Rupee and weak overseas trend, PTI reported.

Close

The rate of 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was at Rs 35,114 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 38,334 plus GST.

related news

Track live Gold price here

However, the loss for the yellow metal was capped due to positive global cues and weakness in Indian rupee.

Gold was steady, with US gold futures rising 0.1 percent to $1,495.60, as weak United States retail sales data fanned concerns that the country's economy may be feeling the pinch of the long-drawn trade war with China, while palladium held close to a record high hit the previous day, Reuters reported.

Market observers are of the view that in the near-term, Gold and Silver prices are likely to remain volatile.

Weaker US consumer data may trigger one more rate cut by the US federal reserve in the next policy meet which is positive for Gold.

"Other than the hopes of a rate cut, prices will also get support from the fear of US-China trade deal. We expect both the precious metals -gold and silver - to remain volatile and will trade both sides on global news outcome," Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities, told Moneycontrol.

Jain expects Gold to trade in the range of Rs 37,900-38,350 for today's session. Silver is expected to trade in the range of Rs 44,700-45,600.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 09:53 am

tags #COMEX #gold price today #manoj kumar jain

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.