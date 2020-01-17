Gold price today: Yellow metal flat, likely to trade in 39,400-39,770 range

India Gold February futures trade flat on Friday tracking muted trend seen in international spot prices as positive US economic data and optimism over an interim US-China trade deal boosted appetite for riskier assets and dented some of bullion's allure.

Data from the United States showed retail sales rose for a third straight month in December and the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits dropped for a fifth straight week last week, said a Reuters report.

On the MCX, Gold contracts for February were trading higher by Rs 30, or 0.08 percent, at Rs 39,716 per 10 gram at 09:20 hours.

Experts are of the view that volatility is likely to continue in Gold prices. Chances of profit booking are more at higher levels, but it has a strong support above 39000.

“Gold and silver prices were quite volatile yesterday. Spot Gold prices test $1558/INR 39775 levels and silver prices are test $18.10/INR46579 levels. After upbeat US unemployment claims and Philly manufacturing index, dollar index gained and trigger profit taking in precious metals,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both precious metals remain volatile today and expected to trade in the range of 39400-39770 and silver is expected to trade in the range of 46100-46800,” he said.

Trading Strategy:

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Sr Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency, LKP Securities Ltd

Gold trading flat and is on track to post its worst week in two months, as positive U.S. economic data and optimism over an interim U.S.-China trade deal boosted appetite for riskier assets and dented some of bullion's allure.

On the daily chart, Gold traded flat to positive as positive U.S. economic data and optimism over an interim U.S.-China trade deal boosted appetite for riskier assets and dented some of bullion's allure.

Prices overall have priced in the phase I trade deal. Gold prices can be in some profit booking mode but the strong supports are placed near 39000 and if the levels hold on closing basis then bounce expected.

For the day 39750-39875 will act as resistance whereas 39625-39525 as supports.

Expert: Hareesh V, Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services

Improved global economic optimism after the positive US economic data and phase-one trade deal between the US-China are likely to reduce gold’s safe-haven demand further. Easing tensions in the Middle East and a steady dollar may also pressure prices. However, concerns over China’s growth rate and unsolved issues in the trade deal could possibly limit any major downside.

On the technical side, a range trade inside $1,535-1,562 levels are initially expected. Breaking any of the sides would suggest a fresh direction to the commodity.