Gold price today: Yellow metal falls nearly 1%; support placed at 51,300

Gold was trading nearly 1 percent lower in India on the morning of September 11 after closing positive in the previous session. The yellow metal would likely remain volatile and find support near 51,300 levels, experts said.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading lower by 0.90 percent at Rs 51,310 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. September silver futures were trading 1.4 percent lower at Rs 67,974 per kg.

Gold and silver extended gains on September 10 amid profit-taking in the US dollar index at higher levels, higher than expected US unemployment claims and weakness in US equities.

Gold gained 0.49 percent and settled at $1,964.30 per troy ounce, silver also gained 0.77 percent and settled at $27.29 per troy ounce.

Both the metals gained after the dollar index slipped from a four-week high to below 93-mark during the mid-day sessions, experts said. In the US, unemployment claims remained steady at 8,84,000 were higher than the expected 8,38,000.

“After downbeat unemployment claims data, US equities slipped again and supported safe-haven buying in precious metals. However, the ECB (European Central Bank ) kept key interest rates unchanged at 0.00 percent but the ECB president didn't give a hint about a fresh stimulus,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“No clarity on further stimulus from the ECB president put pressure on the euro again and the dollar index rebound from the day's low. We expect both sides moves in precious metals and suggest avoid buying at higher levels,” he said.

Gold has support at Rs 51,550-51330 and resistance at Rs 51,950-52100 while for silver, support is at Rs 68,400-67800 and resistance at Rs 69,800-70,500, Jain said.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International spot gold and silver prices rebounded from the lows as the dollar fell after ECB kept its policy unchanged and US jobless claims held at high levels, dimming hopes of a quick recovery.

Investors now await British GDP data and US inflation numbers due later in the day for clarity on global recovery from a coronavirus-induced economic slump.

Domestic gold and silver ended flat. Domestic bullion could trade flat-to-lower on September 11, tracking a flat start in the overseas prices.

Technically, MCX October gold has given a positive session, with a close above 51,700 indicating a bullish breadth in the counter. However, 51,750-51,800 could act as a hurdle for further upside. It could trade in the 51,300-51,900 range.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Comex gold was trading a tad lower near $19,48/oz after a 0.5 percent gain the previous day. Gold turned mixed amid choppiness in the dollar and US equity markets.

ETF investors also moved to the sidelines. However, supporting the price is safe-haven buying amid uneven global recovery, rising virus cases, US-China tensions and Brexit uncertainty.

Gold remains stuck in a broad range of $19,00-2,000 and directionless trade may continue unless there are fresh triggers.

