Gold price today: Yellow metal falls; crucial support placed near Rs 50,000

India Gold October Futures fell on September 23 despite the positive trend seen in the international Gold prices. Experts are of the view that renewed concerns of US-China tensions could support the yellow metal but a strong US dollar capped gains.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading lower by 0.52 percent at Rs 50,120 per 10 gram at 0930 hours.

Experts are of the view that volatility is likely to remain but any bounce back could be used to go short. Crucial support is placed at Rs 50,100-49,920.

Gold and silver settled on a mixed note on Tuesday after Monday's heavy sell-off. Gold settled with a minor loss of 0.21 percent at $1907.60 per troy ounce and silver settled with a gain of 0.53 percent at $24.52 per troy ounce at Comex division.

Both the precious metals settled on a slightly weaker note in the domestic markets. Gold settled at Rs 50381 with a minor loss of 0.18 percent and silver settled at Rs 61213 with a loss of 0.17 percent.

The Dollar index breached crucial resistance of 93.80 and settled above 94 marks. Upbeat U.S. existing home sales data support dollar index.

“We expect the market to remain volatile in today's session after strong gains in the dollar index and could restrict gains in precious metals. Any spurt in the prices of gold and silver will be again an opportunity to short sell in today's session,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“Gold is having resistance at $1922-1940 per troy ounce and support at $1892-1878 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold has resistance at Rs 50660-50800 and support at Rs 50100-49920,” he said.

Jain is of the view that Silver has resistance at $24.84-25.20 per troy ounce and support at $24.20-23.80 per troy ounce. At MCX, silver is having resistance at Rs 61900-62300 and support at Rs 60600-59800 levels.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International bullion extended losses for the second straight session on Tuesday as the dollar climbed to a near two-month peak.

Federal Reserve Chairman on Tuesday sounded cautious but markets overlooked the Fed's Powell's testimony before Congress. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the path ahead for the economy remains uncertain and the US central bank will do more if needed.

Renewed US-China tensions and concerns over economic recovery limited downside, but a strong dollar capped gains.

Technically, LBMA GOLD Spot did not cross above $1920 levels and continue its negative bias throughout the session. It is likely to trade in a range of $1885-$1913 levels.

Domestic gold and silver tumbled on Tuesday, tracking weak overseas prices. Domestic bullion could start flat this Tuesday morning, tracking the international prices.

Technically, MCX Gold October is consolidating near its previous bottom around Rs 50300 levels. However, the overall trend remains Bearish where it could trade in a range of Rs 49800-50600 levels.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades mixed near $1900/oz after a 0.2% decline. Weighing on price is firmness in the US dollar index however supporting price is increasing virus cases, Fed’s downbeat growth outlook and increased US-China tensions.

ETF buying stalled amid choppy price movement. Gold may remain choppy as support from gold may be offset by increasing risks to the global economy.

