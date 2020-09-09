Gold price today: Yellow metal falls, but holds above Rs 51,100; support at Rs 50,800

The bullion metal lost Rs 2,562, or 4.68 percent, for the week on MCX as investors booked profit (Image courtesy: Reuters)

India Gold October MCX Futures fell on September 9 tracking a muted trend in the international spot price. Investors across the globe await monetary policy strategies from central banks.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,929.30 per ounce, after falling to a near two-week week low of $1,906.24 on Tuesday, said a Reuters report.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading lower by 0.4 percent at Rs 51,150 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. September silver futures were trading nearly 1 percent lower at Rs 67,948 per kg.

Experts are of the view that both precious metals are likely to remain volatile. The support for the yellow metal is placed at 51000-50800 levels while on the upside resistance is placed at 51,550-51,800.

Gold and silver showed extreme volatility on Tuesday. Both the precious metals showed weakness in early trading sessions but prices recovered from their lows in the late evening sessions after heavy sell-off in US equity markets.

International Gold settled with a gain of 0.46 percent at $1943.20 per troy ounce and silver settled with a gain of 1.05 percent at $26.99 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold settled above 51000 per 10 gm.

Both the precious metals are trading in a broader range from the last few trading sessions. Gold is holding $1900 per troy ounce and silver also holds $26.55 per troy ounce in yesterday's session.

“US Dollar index climbed to 93.50 marks again and could restrict further gains in both the precious metals. Today's US job openings data will also give directions to the bullion prices,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals remain volatile and profit booking is expected at higher levels again. Gold is having resistance at $1955-1970 per troy ounce and support at $1922-1910 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold is having resistance at 51550-51800 and supports at 51100-50800 levels,” he said.

Jain further added that MCX silver is likely to face resistance at 69000-69500 and support at 68000-67400 levels. Both precious metals remain volatile and avoid buying at higher levels.

Track live gold price here

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International spot gold and silver prices rebounded from a near two-week low hit earlier on Tuesday after a sell-off in stock markets prompted investors to seek refuge in the safe-haven metal.

Global equity markets and oil prices tumbled after a sharp sell-off in technology stocks, Brexit uncertainty and on concerns over flare-ups in coronavirus cases.

International gold and silver are likely to trade flat-to-lower on Wednesday, tracking a negative start in the overseas prices.

Technically, LBMA GOLD Spot has bounced back from its 50-Daily Moving Average which is placed at $1906 levels and started to trade above $1935.00 indicating a positive breath in the counter. However, the upside hurdle could be at $1948-$1965 levels.

Domestic gold and silver recovered all the losses made in the initial session to the end of the day strong, tracking the recovery in the international markets.

Technically, MCX Gold October has bounced back from 50600 levels and ended on a positive note forming a Bullish Candlestick. However, 51500 could act as a hurdle for further upside movement. It could trade in a range of 50700-51500 levels.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades moderately lower near $1935/oz after a 0.5% gain on Tuesday. Gold trades mixed as support from safe-haven buying and weakness in the equity market are countered by gains in the US dollar and lack of ETF buying.

Gold remains stuck in a broad range of $1900-2000/oz and directionless trade may continue unless there are fresh triggers.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.