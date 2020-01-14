Gold price today: Yellow metal falls ahead of U.S.-China trade deal; sell for a target of 39K

On the MCX, gold contracts for February were trading lower by Rs 201, or 0.51 percent, at Rs 39,345 per 10 gram at 0920 hours.
India February Gold futures dropped on January 14 after the United States dropped China's designation as a currency manipulator ahead of an interim deal between the two sides to ease their trade dispute.
Global equities rallied to reach fresh record highs as the world's two biggest economies prepare to formalise a truce, said a Reuters report.
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that the Chinese translation of the deal was almost completed and would be made public on Wednesday, just prior to a signing ceremony, it said.
Gold and Silver prices extend fall on Monday amid a rally in global equities and strength in rupee pushed both the precious metals lower.
Spot Gold breached key support of $1,550 per troy ounce in the international market while Silver prices also closed below $18 per troy ounce.
Experts suggest that volatility is likely to continue in Gold in the short term amid a rise in rupee and rally in global equities. Traders could go short in the short term with a target near 39,000.
“We expect strength in equities and rupee could continue to keep both the precious metals under pressure. Gold prices could test next support of $1,532 and Silver prices could test $17.70 per troy ounce,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities told Moneycontrol.Track live Gold price here
Trading Strategy:Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities
MCX Gold February was consolidating in a tight range of 39,500-39,850 for many days it may continue its sideways to negative momentum.
On the hourly chart, it is trading with a negative crossover of 50*100 Hourly Moving Averages which is A bearish crossover. MCX Gold if sustain below 39,600 levels then downside momentum may continue for 39,300 to 39,070 levels.
Alternatively, upside momentum may continue above 39,880 levels up to 40,000-40,150. International Gold could trade in 1,532-$1,548 levels.Intraday strategy: MCX Gold February Sell in the range of 39,450-39,470 with 39,600 as stop loss and target of 39,070 levels.
Expert: Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities
MCX Gold prices slipped below 39,700 and is expected to test the next support of 39,330-39,200 levels. Going forward, 39,770 is likely to act as a major resistance for Gold in the domestic market.
Silver prices also slipped below 46500 and is expected to test 46,200-46,000 levels. The level of 46,850 is likely to act as a major resistance for silver in the domestic market.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.