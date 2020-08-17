Gold price today: Yellow metal eases; support seen at Rs 51,800 per 10 gm  

Gold slipped marginally in India on August 17, continuing its decline from the previous week tracking weakness in international spot prices on lingering risk appetite even as the US-China trade relationship hinted at a possible improvement.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading lower by 0.15 percent at Rs 52,150 per 10 gram at 0915 hours. September silver futures were trading at Rs 67,189 per kg, up 0.03 percent.

A lift in US bond yields gave the dollar some respite after weeks of losses. A stronger greenback makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, said a Reuters report.

Gold and silver remained volatile in the week gone by. Gold prices slipped 3.38 percent and settled at $1,949.80 per troy ounce. Silver also plunged 5.26 percent to settle at $26.09 per troy ounce at Comex division.

On MCX, gold slipped 4.68 percent and settled at 52.227 per 10 gram, while silver crashed 9.42 percent and settled at 67,171 per kilogram.

During the week, gold slipped below 50,000 per 10 gram and silver also tested lows of 60,910 per kg. Experts are of the view that the volatility is likely to continue. Crucial support for the yellow metal is placed at Rs 51,800-51,330.

“Due to profit-taking at higher levels both the precious metals showed stiff fall in international and domestic markets. However, weakness in the dollar index, record surge in coronavirus cases, mixed set of global economic data and geopolitical tensions support prices at lower levels,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile this week amid noises on the coronavirus vaccine and volatility in the dollar index and prices could take support at lower levels.”

Jain said gold has support at $1,933-1,920 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,972-1,984 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold has support at 51,800-51,330 and the resistance is placed at Rs 52,600-52,920.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold was trading marginally lower near $1,949/oz after a 1 percent decline in the previous session.

Gold is pressurised by higher US bond yields, firmness in the US equity market, and ETF outflows.

However, increased US-China tensions, mixed economic data from major economies and rising virus cases were supporting the price.

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

The sharp sell-off in gold in the last few days dented market sentiment. A choppy trade is likely but buying interest emerging may emerge at lower levels amid increasing risks to the global economy.

Poor economic data from far and wide, including disappointing US retail sales, also did not help safe-haven gold.

The benchmark US 10-year treasury yield hovered near seven-week highs, while hopes of a fresh round of coronavirus relief faded as Congress went into recess.

Domestic gold and silver fell on August 14, tracking weak overseas prices. On August 17, domestic bullion could remain range-bound and volatile.

A close above 51600 levels will continue the upward movement. In addition, volatility can keep prices in the 51,700-52,500 range. Resistance holds at 52,350-52,600 and support at 51,900-51,750 levels.

Hareesh V, Head, Commodity Research, Geojit Financial Services

Signs of easing US-China trade tensions and hopes of a rebound in the dollar are likely to weigh on the safe-haven demand of the metal in the immediate run.

However, slow global growth prospects amid rising threat of pandemic continue to provide support to the broad bullish outlook of the commodity.

Technical Outlook (London spot): If there is an inability to break the intraday upside hurdle of $1,970, we can expect selloffs to continue. Else, recovery rallies are likely to be towards $2,080 or even more.

A direct drop below $1,880 can negate the bullish outlook and take prices lower.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.