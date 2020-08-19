Gold price today: Yellow metal eases; strong support seen at Rs 52,800

India Gold MCX October futures eased on August 19 despite the positive trend seen in the international spot prices. But, experts feel that a strong support for the yellow metal is seen at Rs 52,800 levels.

International Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, holding above the key $2,000 per ounce pivot, supported by a sagging dollar, while investors awaited minutes from the US Federal Reserve's last policy meeting later in the day, said a Reuters report.

Spot gold claw back above $2,000 per ounce after hitting a one-week high of $2,014.97 on Tuesday, it said.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading lower by 0.4 percent at Rs 53,340 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. September silver futures were trading at Rs 69,093 per kg, down 0.5 percent.

At MCX, Gold settled around Rs 53,550 with gains of around 0.50 percent, Silver also gained around 0.50 percent and settled around Rs 69,500 levels on Tuesday.

Both precious metals are experiencing volatility at higher levels. However, weakness in the dollar index and lower US bond yields are supporting precious metal.

“The Dollar index slipped to a two-year low on Tuesday and settled below 92.50 marks. US bond yields also plunged around 3 percent. But, strong US housing data capped gains of precious metals,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in Wednesday's session. At MCX, gold has support at Rs 52,800 on a closing basis while resistance is placed at Rs 53,800-54,155. Silver has support at Rs 68,200 on a closing basis, while resistance is placed at Rs 70,500-71,200 levels,” he said.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold and silver rose on Tuesday supported by a falling US Dollar and weak US treasury yields.

US Dollar Index tumbled on Tuesday as the ongoing effects of the Federal Reserve's stimulus programs weakened the dollar broadly and lifted bullion.

Domestic bullion could stay firm this Wednesday morning, tracking firm overseas prices. However, markets could remain range-bound and volatile throughout the day.

Technically, MCX Gold October traded in a range of levels Rs 51,800-53.999 where it ended with mild gains, however above Rs 53,000 levels will continue upside movement.

In addition, volatility can keep prices in a range of Rs 52,700-53,800 levels. Resistance holds at Rs 53,700-54,200 level and Support is at Rs 52,900-52,750 levels.

Expert: Hareesh V, Geojit’s Head of Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services

A weak US currency and expectations of more economic easing measures amid slow global growth continue to lift the safe-haven demand of gold. However, an intermittent profit-booking cannot be ruled out on signs of easing US-China trade tensions and optimism about the coronavirus vaccine.

Technical Outlook (London spot): A direct break of $2,020 is required to continue the bullish outlook, else intraday bias largely on the downside. However, major downside moves are likely only if prices break $1,970.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades moderately lower near $2005/oz after a 0.7% gain yesterday. Weighing on gold is lack of fresh investor buying, upbeat US housing data, and continued strength in the US and global equity markets.

However, supporting price is weaker US dollar, US-China tensions, and rising virus cases. Gold has rescaled the $2000/oz level indicating that the upward momentum is still intact however we may see volatility continuing amid lack of fresh positive triggers.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.