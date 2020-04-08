Gold price today: Yellow metal eases on signs of slowdown in COVID-19 cases; buy on dips

India Gold June futures eased from highs on April 8 tracking some profit booking in international gold prices on firm US Dollar as well as signs of a slowdown in the new coronavirus cases in major hot spots hurt the metal's safe-haven appeal.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1.3 million people and killed over 76,000 globally, and though the numbers are still rising in many highly populated countries, tentative improvements have given hope, said a Reuters report.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading lower by 331, or 0.73 percent, at Rs 44,750 per 10 gram at 0930 hours. Silver futures fell 1.6 percent to Rs 42,772 per kg.

Experts are of the view that the overall trend for the yellow metal still remains positive and investors should use dip to buy for a target of 45,700 per 10 gm. Crucial support for Gold is placed at 44250-44000.

International Gold Spot has given a positive crossover of 21 & 50 Daily Moving Averages which is considered as a Bullish Crossover.

Trading Strategy:

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst from Reliance Securities

On an hourly chart, international Gold has taken a support of 50-Hourly Moving Average which is placed at $1640 indicating a bounce back activity.

However, $1640-$1630 holds strong support where upside $1660-$1675 will act as resistance which also suggests gold may trade in a range of $1640-$1665 levels in the coming session.

MCX Gold June, on an hourly chart, has given a breakout above Rising Channel formation with an increase in volume activity which indicates upside movement up to 45700-46200 level.

Moreover, any breakdown below 44500 can take prices to 44200-44000 levels where upside resistance is at 45700-46200 levels.

Intraday strategy: Gold June Buy in the range of 44990-45000 with 44800 as stop loss and target of 45700 levels.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency), LKP Securities.

On the daily chart, Gold prices traded positive, Gold prices in Asia traded slightly lower on Wednesday morning despite continuing economic uncertainty.

Although gold prices tend to move in the opposite direction from those for stocks, the two moved in the same direction for the second day in a row.

Major moving averages such as 20, 50, 100-Days EMA are suggesting positive trades. Overall, the trend remains positive till the time 39500 holds on a closing basis but volatile sessions will be seen.

For the day 44500-44750 will act as resistance whereas 44250-44000 as supports.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades marginally lower near $1680/oz after a modest decline yesterday when it corrected from 2012 highs of near $1742/oz. Failure to sustain once again above $1700/oz and marginal gain in the US dollar has pressurized gold prices.

However, supporting price is ETF inflows and the US plan to consider additional stimulus measures to support the economy.

Gold may witness choppy trade after failing to sustain above $1700/oz but general bias is still on the upside as governments continue with stimulus measures.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.