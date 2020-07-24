Gold price today: Yellow metal eases, likely to face resistance around Rs 50,950-51,200

India Gold MCX August Futures trade in the green on July 24 but ease from record high registered in the previous trading session. After a strong rally, some consolidation or profit taking cannot be ruled out. On the upside, resistance is placed at Rs 50,950-51,200, suggest experts.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading higher by 0.32 percent at Rs 50,860 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. September futures for silver were trading 0.2 percent lower at Rs 61,070 per kg.

Gold and silver settled on a mixed note on Thursday. Gold gained more than 1 percent and settled at $1890 per troy ounce while silver settled with a loss of around 1 percent at $22.99 per troy ounce.

At MCX, due to weakness in rupee both the precious metals settled on a positive note. Gold gained around 1.20 percent and settled above 50700 levels, silver also settled with minor gains after making a high of 62400 silver settled around 61100 levels.

“Rising unemployment due to pandemic supports safe-haven buying in both the precious metals. Weakness in the dollar index and geo-political tensions are already giving impetus to billions,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals remain firm and long term trend is still bullish but some profit-taking at higher levels cannot be ruled out. At MCX, gold is having crucial resistance at 50800 and if it sustains above these levels could extend the gains towards 51100-51330 levels, 50300 act as a major support for gold on a closing basis,” he said.

Jain further added that Silver is having crucial resistance at 61300, and if it sustains above these levels, it could extend gains towards 62500-63800 levels. And, 59800 level is likely to act as major support for Silver on a closing basis.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold prices ended with gains on Thursday, boosted by an easing dollar, and hopes for more stimulus to revive virus-hit economies. Prices also remained supported as a rise in U.S. jobless claims raised concerns of slower economic recovery.

Technically, the MCX Gold August contract had a volatile session in the range of 50125-50936 levels where it gave an aggressive breakout and traded at an all-time high level.

Moreover, it ended above 50700 levels indicating volatility to continue in the coming sessions. Resistance holds at 50950-51200 level and Support is at 50400-50150 levels.

Technically, MCX Silver September made a high of 62400 levels where it has bounced back from 60450 levels however it ended on a flat note forming a Shooting Star Candlestick pattern which is a sign of Bearish Reversal, therefore, indicating some exhaustion at higher levels.

Prices are likely to trade on high volatility where it could trade in a range of 59900-62500 levels in the coming session.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades marginally lower near $1885/oz after a 1.3% gain yesterday when it hit 2011 highs. Gold corrected after failing to break past the $1900/oz level. A general correction across commodities and equities is also weighing on price.

However, supporting price is weaker US dollar and strong investor buying. Gold has rallied sharply in last few sessions however the rally seems to be losing steam near $1900/oz hence one needs to wait for a lower level to build fresh long positions.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.