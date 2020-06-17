Gold price today: Yellow metal eases, holds 47,300 levels; buy on dips say experts

India Gold August Futures fell on June 17 after a smart rally seen in the previous trading session as ongoing Indo-China border tensions triggered safe-haven buying in both the precious metals on Tuesday.

Experts are of the view that the yellow metal is likely to remain volatile, but traders could consider buying Gold on dips. Strong support is placed at 47,300-47,090 while on the upside, a close above 47,500 could trigger am towards 47,800 levels.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading lower by 0.46 percent at Rs 47,350 per 10 gram at 09:15 hours. July futures for silver were trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 47,958 per kg.

“After US-China recent Indo-China border tensions changed sentiments and support safe-haven buying in precious metals. We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile today and gold prices to hold above $1,733 per troy ounce/Rs 47,500 could extend the rally towards $1,745-1,755 per troy ounce /Rs 47,750-47,900 levels,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“After a strong run-up in both the precious metals on Tuesday, wait for some dips for fresh buying in gold and silver,” he said.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International bullion prices have started flat on Wednesday morning in Asia as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections offset optimism around a potential COVID-19 drug and a stronger US dollar.

Technically, LBMA GOLD Spot is trading on a positive note where it is sustaining above $1,720 levels and took resistance at $1,736 level indicating a sideways to marginal upside momentum. Upside $1,738-$1,745 will act as resistance and on the downside, $1,720-$1,709 will act as support.

MCX Gold August contract has given a strong breakout above 47,300 levels and gave a positive close above 47,500 levels indicating that strong uptrend will continue in the counter. Upside 47,800-48,080 will act as resistance and on the downside, 47300-47090 will act as support.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold is trading marginally lower near $1,735/oz after a 0.5 percent gain yesterday. Gold remains to be range-bound as support from increasing virus cases in US and China and hopes of additional stimulus measures is countered by gains in equity markets.

ETF investors moved to the sidelines. Gold may remain choppy as market players assess the virus situation and whether it results in fresh restrictions or not. The general bias may be on the upside unless risk sentiment improves significantly.

