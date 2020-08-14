Gold price today: Yellow metal eases from highs; buy on dips for a target above Rs 53,000

Gold prices in India eased on August 14 after rallying in the previous trading session.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading lower by 0.6 percent at Rs 52,580 per 10 gram at 0915 hours. Silver was at Rs 70,259 per kg, down 1.1 percent.

International spot gold prices, however, rose for a third straight session supported by a weaker US dollar.

Spot gold was trading above $1,900 per ounce. However, bullion has fallen nearly 4 percent, so far, this week and was on track for its first weekly decline since early June, a Reuters report said.

Gold and silver showed strength as the yellow metal gained more than 1 percent and settled at $1970.40 per troy ounce, while silver saw a 7 percent spike to settle at $27.72 per troy ounce.

On MCX, gold settled above Rs 52,800 and silver above 70,600. Despite a decline in US unemployment claims, both the metals rebounded again.

Data suggests that the Dollar index slipped below the 93-mark during the session before closing around 93.20.

Indian CPI inflation rose to 6.93 percent and rupee ended lower.

Experts are of the view that as long as gold holds above Rs 52,200, investors could use the dip to buy for a target of Rs 53,000 and higher.

“Concerns raised over Russian coronavirus vaccine by the US, WHO and some other countries are supported safe-haven buying once again in both the precious metals,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in Friday's session but it will hold key support levels. Weakness in the dollar index, slower global growth concerns, and geopolitical tensions will continue to support prices.”

On MCX, 52,220 will act as a major support on a closing basis, and if it sustains above 52,880, it could test 53,100-53,330 levels again. Silver has strong support at 69,200 on a closing basis, and if it sustains above 70,700, it could test 71,800-73,100 levels again.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

Comex gold was trading moderately lower near $1,960/oz after gaining 1.1 percent the previous day. Weighing on the gold price is upbeat US economic data and higher bond yields.

However, supporting price is a weaker dollar, ETF inflows, US-China tensions and rising virus cases.

Gold has rebounded sharply from the lows, reflecting upbeat price outlook. However, we may see choppy trade in the near term unless there is more clarity on the US stimulus package and US-China tensions.

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International spot gold and silver surged higher on August 13 amid weak dollar and safe-haven appeal for the metals.

Prices were supported amid concerns over a slow recovery in the US labour market that reinforced the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

Technically, LBMA gold spot traded in the $1,912-$1,966 range, where it ended with more than 1 percent gains. Moreover, it is sustaining well above $1,920, which shows that bullish momentum will continue above this level. Resistance is at $1,951-$1,964 levels. Support is placed at $1,932-$1,920 levels.

Domestic gold and silver rose on Thursday, tracking firm overseas prices and a weak rupee. Domestic bullion could remain range-bound and volatile on August 14.

Technically, MCX October gold was trading the 51,800-53,038 range, where it ended with more than 1 percent gains.

However, the 51,600 level will continue the upside movement. In addition, volatility can keep prices in a range of 52,000-53,450 levels. Resistance holds at 53,350-53,600 level and support is at 52,400-51,950 levels.

