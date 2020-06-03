App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal eases as equity rally boosts risk appetite; deploy sell on rise

Experts are of the view that ‘sell on rise’ strategy will work in both the precious metals in Wednesday's session. A close below 46,550 could take the yellow metal towards Rs 46,330-46,155 levels per 10 gm.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
India Gold August Futures trade in the red on June 3 tracking muted trend seen in the international spot prices as equity markets rallied on economic optimism and hopes for further stimulus measures boosted risk-on sentiment.

On June 2, stocks in the US, Europe, and emerging markets hit their highest levels since early March, said a Reuters report. “Traders hope that the European Central Bank will deliver additional stimulus by around 500 billion euros, when it meets on Thursday,” it said.

On MCX, June gold contracts were trading lower by 0.36 percent at Rs 46,390 per 10 gram at 09:20 hours. Silver July futures were trading 0.6 percent lower at Rs 48,771 per kg.

Experts are of the view that 'sell on rise' strategy will work in both the precious metals in Wednesday's session. A close below 46,550 could take the yellow metal towards Rs 46,330-46,155 levels per 10 gm.

The risk appetite of global investors resumed after the re-opening of the global economy. Global equity markets zoomed on the hope of prospective recovery in the global economy.

The dollar index slipped again and also trigger profit-taking in safe-haven assets. At MCX, Gold prices slipped below the crucial support of 46770 and settled around 46600 levels silver prices also crashed and settled below 49200 levels.

“Strength in rupee also puts pressure on both the precious metals in the domestic market. Strength in global equities, the hope of revival of the global economy and improved global economic data will keep investors away from safe-haven assets for some time,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart Pvt Ltd, told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals could show further weakness in today's session. Gold prices slip below $1733 per troy ounce /INR 46550 could test $1722-1714 per troy ounce /INR 46330-46155 levels, $1745/INR 46800 act as major resistance for today on a closing basis,” he said.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities

Bullion tumbled on Tuesday amid improving risk appetite on optimism over economies emerging from coronavirus-led shutdowns.

Equity markets recovered on Tuesday and weighed on prices as investors overlooked fears of U.S.-China tensions and protests in the U.S.

International bullion prices have started lower this Wednesday morning in Asian trade. However, hopes of additional stimulus from ECB tomorrow and weak US Dollar capped downside.

Technically, LBMA GOLD Spot gave a breakdown after retreating from $1745 levels forming a Bearish Candlestick indicating a sign of Bearish Reversal up to $1717-$1706. Prices are likely to trade in a range of $1715-$1736 levels.

MCX Gold August contract did not able to break through 47200 levels & gave a sharp fall up to 46500 levels indicating a downside to marginal sideways momentum to continue further. Prices hold support near 46300-46500 levels.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades marginally lower near $1730/oz after a 0.9% decline yesterday. Gold is pressurized by firmness in the equity market. However, supporting price is US-China tensions, mixed economic data from major economies, loose monetary policy stance of central banks, and civil unrest in the US.

SPDR ETF holdings have risen to April 2013 highs. Gold has come off the highs and we may now see range bound movement above $1700/oz unless fresh impetus comes from ECB meeting tomorrow or US non-farm payrolls report Friday.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:51 am

tags #gold price today #gold rate today #India gold #India Gold August Futures #MCX GOLD #silver price today

