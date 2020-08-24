Gold price today: Yellow metal dips on weak global trend; support seen at 51,200

Gold dipped in Indian markets, tracking muted trends in international spot prices that were trading with a negative bias as the dollar steadied and investors waited for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole later during the week.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading lower by 0.3 percent at Rs 51,856 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. September silver futures were trading at Rs 66,430 per kg, down 0.9 percent.

The dollar index held steady against a basket of major currencies after climbing to a more than one-week high in the previous session, a Reuters report said. Powell will discuss monetary policy on August 27 at the opening of the Kansas City Fed's annual symposium, it said.

Gold is likely to remain volatile during the week but support is placed at Rs 51,200, experts say. If prices sustain above Rs 52,220, then the rally can extend towards Rs 52,800-Rs 53,100 levels.

Last week, gold and silver traded with high volatility and settled on a mixed note in the international markets. Gold settled at $1947.60 per troy ounce, with a weekly loss of 0.11 percent, while silver gained 3.06 percent during the week to end at $26.889 per troy ounce.

On MCX, both the metals settled weaker. Gold at Rs 52,151 lost 0.15 percent during the week and silver was at Rs 67,067 with a weekly loss of 0.15 percent.

Mixed global economic data and strength in the dollar index kept both the precious metals volatile, experts say.

US Federal Reserve’s concerns about economic growth in the United States and its dovish comments on the economy supported both the metals at lower levels.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile this week and get support at lower levels. Gold is having strong support at $1,900 per troy ounce on a closing basis and is expected to hold. If prices sustain above $1,955 per troy ounce, it can test $19,84-2,000 levels again,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

On MCX, gold has strong support at 51,200 on a closing basis and is expected to hold. On the upside, if prices sustain above 52,220, gold can test 52,800-53,100 levels again, he said.

Silver has support at $26 on a closing basis and is expected to hold. If prices sustain above $27, it can test $27.80-28.55 levels again, Jain said.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

Comex gold was trading moderately weaker near $1,940/oz amid some stability in the dollar, lack of fresh ETF buying and steep discount in Indian and Chinese markets.

However, prices were being supported by virus cases, increased US-China tensions and uneven global recovery. Gold may remain choppy amid lack of clear cues but may hold above $1,900 amid persisting virus risks and US-China tensions.

