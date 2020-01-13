Gold price today: Yellow metal dips below 39,800; sell for a target of Rs 39,450

Experts are of the view that Gold prices are likely to remain volatile and in the short term, traders could go short on the yellow metal with a target of 39,450.
India February Gold futures slipped on January 13 below 39,800 levels as expectations of an interim trade deal between the United States and China boosted the dollar and dented some of the bullion's safe-haven appeal.
“A Phase 1 trade deal between Washington and Beijing is due to be signed at the White House on Wednesday, although negotiations on a phase two deal could go on for months,” said a Reuters report.
On the MCX, gold contracts for February were trading lower by Rs 101, or 0.25 percent, at Rs 39,770 per 10 gram at 0920 hours.
Gold and Silver witnessed a roller coaster ride last week. At the start of the week, the US and Iran tensions lifted Gold and Silver prices to record highs. At MCX Gold prices crossed 41,000 and Silver prices almost tested 49,000 mark, but have now come off from highs.
“After easing conflict between US and Iran, China hints for signing the first phase of a trade deal with US and strength in rupee triggered profit-taking in both the precious metals,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities told Moneycontrol.
“Downbeat US job data support prices of both the precious metals at lower levels and gold prices hold key support of $1550 per troy ounce and silver prices hold key support of $17.70 per troy ounce on a weekly closing basis,” he said.
Experts are of the view that Gold prices are likely to remain volatile and in the short term, traders could go short on the yellow metal with a target of 39,450.
Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities
MCX Gold February has confirmed a Bearish Engulfing Candlestick & has sustain below 39,900 levels which is considered as a Bearish Reversal.
On the hourly chart, it has started to trade below 21, 50 & 100 Hourly Moving Averages which indicates some weakness for upside momentum.
MCX Gold if sustain below 39,700 levels then downside momentum may continue for 39,300-38,900 levels. Alternatively, upside momentum may continue above 39,900 levels up to 40,050-40,250.
Intraday strategy: MCX Gold February Sell in the range of 39,750-39,760 with 39850 as stop loss and target of 39450 levels.
We expect both the precious metals remain volatile this week and expected to hold key support of $1,550 and $17.70 per troy ounce on a weekly closing basis.
At MCX Gold prices are expected to hold key support of 39,330 and silver prices are expected to hold key support of 46,000.
Gold is expected to trade in the range of 39,330-40,400 and silver prices are expected to trade in the range of 46,000-47,400.
Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Sr Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency, LKP Securities Ltd
Gold futures finished marginally higher last week and in the lower end of its weekly range after hitting a more than seven-year high earlier in a week. The two-sided price action was event-driven.
On the daily chart, Gold traded flat to positive as de-escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions brought relief to markets and boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets.
Prices overall are in a positive trend market bias. Gold prices can be in some profit booking mode but the bullish momentum is intact till the time they are above 39,000 on a closing basis.
For the day 39,950-40,050 will act as resistance whereas 39,750-39,650 as supports.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.