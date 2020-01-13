Gold price today: Yellow metal dips below 39,800; sell for a target of Rs 39,450

India February Gold futures slipped on January 13 below 39,800 levels as expectations of an interim trade deal between the United States and China boosted the dollar and dented some of the bullion's safe-haven appeal.

“A Phase 1 trade deal between Washington and Beijing is due to be signed at the White House on Wednesday, although negotiations on a phase two deal could go on for months,” said a Reuters report.

On the MCX, gold contracts for February were trading lower by Rs 101, or 0.25 percent, at Rs 39,770 per 10 gram at 0920 hours.

Gold and Silver witnessed a roller coaster ride last week. At the start of the week, the US and Iran tensions lifted Gold and Silver prices to record highs. At MCX Gold prices crossed 41,000 and Silver prices almost tested 49,000 mark, but have now come off from highs.

“After easing conflict between US and Iran, China hints for signing the first phase of a trade deal with US and strength in rupee triggered profit-taking in both the precious metals,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities told Moneycontrol.

“Downbeat US job data support prices of both the precious metals at lower levels and gold prices hold key support of $1550 per troy ounce and silver prices hold key support of $17.70 per troy ounce on a weekly closing basis,” he said.

Experts are of the view that Gold prices are likely to remain volatile and in the short term, traders could go short on the yellow metal with a target of 39,450.

Track live Gold price here

Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities

MCX Gold February has confirmed a Bearish Engulfing Candlestick & has sustain below 39,900 levels which is considered as a Bearish Reversal.

On the hourly chart, it has started to trade below 21, 50 & 100 Hourly Moving Averages which indicates some weakness for upside momentum.

MCX Gold if sustain below 39,700 levels then downside momentum may continue for 39,300-38,900 levels. Alternatively, upside momentum may continue above 39,900 levels up to 40,050-40,250.

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold February Sell in the range of 39,750-39,760 with 39850 as stop loss and target of 39450 levels.