Gold price today: Yellow metal could inch towards 41K; buy on dips, say experts

Indian Gold April futures were trading lower on February 4 tracking weakness in the international Gold prices amid strength seen in the US dollar after a key US manufacturing survey showed a surprise rebound.

Gold retreated from its highest level in nearly four weeks as China’s steps to protect its economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and a buoyant dollar stemmed some inflows into safe-haven assets, said a Reuters report.

China pumped $173 billion liquidity to support the equity market. Recovery in global equities and strength in dollar index again triggered profit-taking in both the precious metals.

On the MCX, April gold contracts were trading lower by Rs 95, or 0.23 percent, at Rs 40,649 per 10 gram at 0920 hours.

Experts feel that traders can buy the yellow metal around 40,500 levels for an upside target of 41,000 per 10 gram. But, there could be some stiff resistance near 40,875 levels.

Gold tested its next support levels and closed around $1,575 per troy ounce on Monday while silver Prices slipped below $17.70 per troy ounce.

“Strength in the domestic equity market and strength in rupee put more pressure in the prices. Gold test lows of 40,582 and silver test the lows of 45,755. We expect both the precious metals remain volatile due to coronavirus outbreak and volatility in global financial markets,” Manoj Jain, Director, India Nivesh Commodities told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX Gold is expected to be traded in the range of 40550-40920 and silver is expected to be traded in the range of 45500-46400. Both the precious metals are expected to get support at lower levels,” he said.

Track live Gold price here

Trading Strategy:

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Commodities

MCX Gold April has retreated 41,200 levels & has fallen up to 40,600 levels where 40,500 holds strong support of Rising Trend line formation.

Therefore, a bounce-back activity can be expected from 40,450-40,500 levels if it sustains above these levels then a bullish reversal can take prices up to new highs above 41,200 levels.

For international gold, $1,564 will be support and $1,588 will act a strong resistance. It may trade in $1,566-$1,580 range.

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold April Buy in the range of 40,450-40,480 with 40,300 as stop loss and target of 41,000 levels.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) from LKP Securities

On the daily chart, Gold traded negative yesterday and showing some weakness in Tuesday morning trade too, amid a rise in the US dollar, but rising concerns about a widening coronavirus outbreak in China and its economic fallout provided some support to the metal.

20, 50, 100-Days EMA are signalling positive range bound movement ahead. RSI & MACD are signalling positive moves to continue after some corrections. For the day 40,775-40,875 will act as resistance whereas 40,650-405,00 as supports.