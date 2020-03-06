Gold price today: Yellow metal climbs higher amid rising virus fears

The gold price in the futures market traded higher, following rally in the international market as safe haven demand increased due to worries over global economic growth after rise in virus-infected cases.

The April gold futures gained Rs 90, or 0.20 percent, at Rs 44,548 per 10 gram on the MCX at 0956 hours IST. It touched an intraday high of Rs 44,640 and low of Rs 44,422.

In the international markets, gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,673 per troy ounce, heading for biggest weekly gain since 2016.

The infected cases by novel coronavirus crossed 95,000 with deaths toll at over around 3,300 including 42 deaths with over 6,200 infected cases in South Korea, and over 3,500 cases in Iran and 3,800 in Italy.

Gold and silver prices gained more than 1 percent on Thursday after Dow Jones index plunged again. Dow Jones index crashed around 1,000 points on Thursday after emergency declared in California due to coronavirus outbreak.

Yes Bank fiasco in India also weakened domestic currency and safe haven buying was seen in both the precious metals.

"Looking to the weakness in global equities and Yes Bank fiasco, we expect both the precious metals will show further strength in today's session," Manoj Jain of IndiaNivesh told Moneycontrol.

Hareesh V, Head of Commodity, at Geojit Financial Services said the global outbreak of coronavirus may continue to worsen the global economic sentiments and it lifted gold’s haven demand.

"A sharp correction in US dollar also offered lower level support to prices. However, possibilities of rate cuts from central banks and weak physical market activities may limit major gains," he added.

At MCX, if gold prices sustain above Rs 44,440 then could extend rally towards Rs 44,800-45,000, while today Rs 44,100 could act as major support, he feels.

Gold prices gained more than 13 percent at MCX from the start of the year 2020.

In the international markets, the yellow metal is expected to test $1,688-1,700 per troy ounce, while $1,655 could act as major support, according to Manoj Jain.

He feels silver is also expected to test $17.70-18 per troy ounce, while $17.14 could act as major support.

At the MCX, if silver prices sustain above Rs 47,200 per kg, then could extend the rally towards Rs 47,700-48,100, while today Rs 46,850 could act as major support for silver, he said.

Overall trend is still bullish and buy on dip strategy will work in both the precious metals, Jain advised.

April silver futures traded at Rs 47,267 per kg, down Rs 105 or 0.22 percent after hitting a day's high of Rs 47,334 and low of Rs 47,125.