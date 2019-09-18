Gold price today: Yellow metal below Rs 38,000 ahead of FOMC meet outcome

Gold prices retreated from highs to slip below Rs 38,000 per 10 gm in the futures trade on September 18 ahead of the outcome of US Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, where policymakers are expected to cut interest rates.

Around 0910 hours, MCX Gold traded at Rs 37,918 per 10 grams, down Rs 98, or 0.26 percent.

Experts suggest that Gold and Silver prices are likely to remain volatile ahead of the outcome of the US Fed meeting and the likely range could be Rs 37,800-38,200.

Track live Gold prices here

Gold traded steady in the international market on September 17 as spot Gold held on to $1500 levels, but the domestic market showed volatility due to a weak Rupee.

Gold retested Rs 37,861 in early trade on Septermber 16 but held on to the crucial support of 37,800 and move upward towards 38,179.

“Ahead of Fed meeting today and volatility in global oil prices we expect Gold to move in a range of 37,800-38,200 band today. Fed meeting outcome will give further direction to the prices,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities Pvt. Limited told Moneycontrol.

“Net Gold prices are expected to move in a broader range of Rs 37,800-38,200 while Silver remain firm and show some up move in today's session,” he said.

Silver prices showed strength in the international market. On the domestic front, prices inched closer to Rs 47,500. Jain advise 'buy on dips' strategy.