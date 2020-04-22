Gold price today: Yellow Gold rallies nearly 1%; buy on dips for a target of 45,850

India Gold June futures rose nearly 1 percent on April 22 tracking positive trend seen in the international spot prices on fragile equities which got hammered by falling crude prices, offset a stronger US dollar.

The metal fell as much as 2% in the previous session as investors scurried for cash to cover losses in other asset classes mainly driven by a plunge in oil prices, said a Reuters report.

“The crash in US crude prices has turned a reliable commodity less than worthless and given fresh urgency to bearish voices, who say it sounds alarm bells for global growth and are bracing for a catastrophic collapse in asset prices,” added the report.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading higher by 0.85 percent at Rs 45,709 per 10 gram at 09:40 hours. Silver futures were down 1.5 percent to Rs 41,098 per kg.

MCX Gold made a high of 46289 on Tuesday and made a low of 45050. Silver also after making a high of 43120 test the low of 41500 at MCX. Due to gains in the dollar index and pressure in other global commodities selling is seen in both the precious metals.

Experts are of the view that volatility is likely to continue and Gold could probably retest 45850 levels in the near term. But, selling at higher levels cannot be ruled out.

“We expect both the precious metals remain volatile gold future is having crucial support at $1672/INR 44920 only slips below could show further weakness else it could test it's resistance level of $1720-1730 INR 45650-45850 levels again,” Manoj Jain, an Independent Market Expert told Moneycontrol.

“Silver future is also having crucial support at $14.70/INR 41300 and only slips below could show further weakness else it could test its resistance level of $15-15.15 INR 42100-42500 levels again,” he said.

Trading Strategy:

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst from Reliance Securities

International gold ended lower as panic selling in crude forced investors to book profits in the precious metals segment to cover their losses.

Technically, the LBMA Gold spot may trade in a range of $1675-$1700 levels, and any breakout above $1700 with higher volume activity can continue its Bullish momentum up to $1708-$1716 level. However, the price below $1675 will signify Bearish Reversal up to $1662-$1650 levels.

MCX Gold June held a resistance near 46200 levels & corrected up to 45300 levels near to its previous support. Prices could remain in a range of 45200-45800 levels.

However, we believe that this fall in prices could see investors return to the metal as investment demand remains firm.

So we continue to maintain our buy strategy for gold June on MCX in the range of 45300-45320 with a stop loss at 45150 and a target at 45650.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold has gained more than 1 percent to trade near $1705/oz after a 1.4% decline yesterday. Gold edged up today amid some recovery in crude oil price, continuing ETF inflows and US Senate decision to approve additional stimulus measures.

However, weighing on price is signs of improvement in virus infection in some hotspots in Europe which will pave way for the lifting restrictions.

Gold may remain choppy near $1700/oz unless there is clarity on how quickly governments will be able to lift the restrictions and what will be its impact on virus cases.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Sr. Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities Ltd

On the daily chart, Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as fragile equities, hammered by falling crude prices, offset a stronger U.S. dollar.

The metal fell as much as 2% in the previous session as investors scurried for cash to cover losses in other asset classes due to a plunge in oil prices.

Major moving average 20,50,100EMA are suggesting basing move can be witnessed after corrections.

Overall, the trend remains positive till the time 39500 holds on a closing basis but volatile sessions will be seen with some profit booking on rises. For the day 45900-46150 will act as resistance whereas 45750-45550 as supports.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.