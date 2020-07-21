Gold price today: Buy yellow metal on dips for a target of Rs 49,300-49,500; silver up 2%

The report by online statistics portal Statista lists countries in order of their gold reserves as of June 2019. The quantities expressed are in metric tons. (Image: Reuters)

India August gold futures rose marginally on July 21, tracking positive trend in the international spot prices that were near nine-year high as worries over a spike in coronavirus cases boosted demand.

Spot gold was marginally up at $1,818.53 per ounce, a day after rising to $1,820.06, its highest since September 2011.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading higher by 0.15 percent at Rs 49,100 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. September futures for silver were trading 2 percent higher at Rs 55,200 per kg.

Gold and silver extended gains on July 20. Gold settled at $1,817.40 per troy ounce with around 0.50 percent gains and silver settled at $20.19 per troy ounce, up more than 2 percent.

On MCX, despite the strength in the rupee both precious metals settled on a positive note. Gold settled above Rs 49,000 with minor gains but silver rose more than 2 percent gains to cross Rs 54,000 levels.

Experts are of the view that if gold trades above Rs 49,100, the momentum can take the yellow metal towards 49,300-49,500 levels. If silver sustains above 54,100, the upside can extend to 55,500, they say.

“Despite positive news on COVID-19 vaccine trial from Oxford University, both the precious metals gained on Monday. Rising coronavirus cases, fear of slower global economic growth and geopolitical tensions are supporting prices of both the precious metals,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“If gold prices sustain above $1,820, it can extend the gains towards $1830-1844, $ 1792 will act as a major support for gold on a closing basis. At MCX, if gold prices sustain above Rs 49,100, it can extend the gains towards 49,300-49,550 levels, with 48,770 acting as a major support on a closing basis,” he said.

On MCX, if silver sustains above Rs 54,100, it can extend the gains towards 54,800-55,500 levels, with 53,200 acting as a major support on a closing basis.

Track live gold price here

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International bullion surged higher on July 20, with gold prices jumping to their highest since September 2011 and silver hit a near four-year peak as a spike in COVID-19 infections and hopes of stimulus measures supported safe-haven demand.

Safe-haven appeal also supported prices amid rising tension between China and the United States.

International bullion prices started flat to higher on July 21 in Asian trade as demand was boosted by worries over a spike in COVID-19 cases and more stimulus measures to mitigate the economic blow.

Technically, LBMA spot gold traded in the $1,805-$1,820 range, where it ended on a positive note above $1,815. Moreover, it has given a breakout of its range and could rally up to $1,823-$1,831. Support is placed at $1,808-$1,800 levels.

LBMA spot silver traded in the $19.25-$19.91 range and gave a sharp breakout with good volume activity and also gave positive close above $19.50, suggesting that an upside momentum of up to $20.10-$21.01 could be expected. Support is at $19.00-$18.75 levels.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Comex gold was trading in a narrow range near $1,820 after a 0.4 percent gain on July 20. Supporting gold is a weaker US dollar, strong ETF inflows, hopes of additional stimulus measures and increased US-China tensions.

However, weighing on price is signs of progress in vaccine development. Gold may witness choppy trade as market players assess the virus and geopolitical risks but the general bias may be on the upside because of a weaker dollar and strong investor buying.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.