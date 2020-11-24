PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold price plunges by Rs 1,049 to Rs 48,569 per 10 gram; silver price tumbles by Rs 1,588 to Rs 59,301 per kg

Gold prices plunged by Rs 1,049 to Rs 48,569 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday following weak global cues and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,618 per 10 gram.

Silver also faced selling pressure as it tumbled by Rs 1,588 to Rs 59,301 per kg from Rs 60,889 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,830 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.42 per ounce.

'Gold prices traded lower in the morning trade extending decline on vaccine hopes and Biden's white house transition as US President,' HDFC Securities Senior, Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, 'Gold fell as better-than-expected US business activity data and optimism over progress in COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes for a swifter economic rebound and drove investors towards riskier assets.'
tags #Commodities #Gold #markets #silver

