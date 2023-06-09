Gold Rate Today: Gold poised for weekly gain; check latest prices

Gold poised for weekly gain; check latest prices

Gold prices experienced a significant one percent surge overnight, contributing to their potential second consecutive weekly gain. This increase coincided with silver reaching its highest level in four weeks.

The slightly weakened dollar played a role in driving up the prices, alongside the release of higher-than-anticipated initial jobless claims data.

On May 5, gold prices had reached an impressive $2050, reflecting the metal's allure as a safe haven during uncertain times. Looking ahead, market participants eagerly await the US inflation data scheduled for release on June 13, as it could have a significant impact on gold prices.

Moreover, the US Federal Reserve meeting on June 14 suggests a 76% probability of a pause in the rate hike, further influencing the gold market.

The upcoming central bank meeting in Europe may result in a rate hike, adding another element of anticipation to the gold market. Financial institutions also offer their insights, with Citi predicting an average gold price of $1965 in the near term.

Commerzbank, on the other hand, suggests that if the Fed refrains from a rate hike, gold could trade within the range of $2000-$2050 in the third and fourth quarters of the year.

Gold price in cities today

India Gold prices in Ahmedabad with GST

24kt 61800 22kt 56650

24kt 61950 22kt 56800