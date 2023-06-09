English
    Gold Rate Today: Gold poised for weekly gain; check latest prices

    The slightly weakened dollar played a role in driving up the prices, alongside the release of higher-than-anticipated initial jobless claims data.

    Manisha Gupta
    June 09, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
    Gold prices experienced a significant one percent surge overnight, contributing to their potential second consecutive weekly gain. This increase coincided with silver reaching its highest level in four weeks.

    The slightly weakened dollar played a role in driving up the prices, alongside the release of higher-than-anticipated initial jobless claims data.

    On May 5, gold prices had reached an impressive $2050, reflecting the metal's allure as a safe haven during uncertain times. Looking ahead, market participants eagerly await the US inflation data scheduled for release on June 13, as it could have a significant impact on gold prices.

    Moreover, the US Federal Reserve meeting on June 14 suggests a 76% probability of a pause in the rate hike, further influencing the gold market.

    The upcoming central bank meeting in Europe may result in a rate hike, adding another element of anticipation to the gold market. Financial institutions also offer their insights, with Citi predicting an average gold price of $1965 in the near term.

    Commerzbank, on the other hand, suggests that if the Fed refrains from a rate hike, gold could trade within the range of $2000-$2050 in the third and fourth quarters of the year.

    Gold price in cities today

    India Gold prices in Ahmedabad  with GST

    24kt61800
    22kt56650
    India Gold prices in Mumbai with GST
    24kt61950
    22kt56800
    India Gold prices in Delhi without GST  (GST IS 3%)
    22kt57100
    2okt52350

     

