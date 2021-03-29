English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Gold on back foot as firm US dollar weighs

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,726.35 per ounce by 0651 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4% to $1,724.80 per ounce.

Reuters
March 29, 2021 / 01:27 PM IST

Gold prices fell on Monday as the U.S. dollar and global share markets firmed on the back of improving economic outlook, with elevated bond yields putting further pressure on the metal.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,726.35 per ounce by 0651 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4% to $1,724.80 per ounce.

"Yields are the big threat to gold in the near term," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, adding: "if the sell-off in bonds gathers momentum, gold could fall below $1,700 'very quickly'."

U.S. Treasury yields held close to one-year highs reached on March 18, while the dollar began the week firmly as U.S. economic strength and a vaccine rollout proceeding much more quickly than in Europe, drew investors into the greenback.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

Close

Related stories

Further weighing on gold, Asian shares inched higher as the chance of yet more trillions in U.S. fiscal spending underpinned the global growth outlook.

Market participants are now waiting for U.S. President Joe Biden's infrastructure spending package on Wednesday, which is speculated to be in the $3 trillion to $4 trillion range.

"While gold is still good for inflation, the problem is, it's not good right now because yields are going higher in concert with inflation," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi.

"We need those yields to stop going higher, and then you know, once the inflation takes over then gold goes up."

Speculators raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold and cut them in silver contracts in the week to March 23, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

Among other metals, silver fell 0.9% to $24.82 per ounce, palladium was down 1.2% to $2,644.18 and platinum shed 0.7% to $1,176.42.
Reuters
TAGS: #Commodities #Gold #US #US dollar
first published: Mar 29, 2021 01:14 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.